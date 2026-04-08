Oregon Basketball's Biggest Roster Needs Following Wei Lin's Transfer Portal Entry

The Oregon Ducks lost another guard to the transfer portal in Wei Lin according to Verbal Commits. The sophomore joins Jackson Shelstad and JJ Frakes as the Ducks’ backcourt transfer entries this offseason.

Even prior to Lin’s portal entry, the Ducks were looking dangerously thin at the guard spot. But with three guards in the transfer portal and no guard recruits coming in currently, Oregon suddenly has a huge glaring need in the backcourt with the transfer portal officially opened up.

Wei Lin looking for a new home

Oregon guard Wei Lin, left, presses past Wisconsin guard Nick Boyd as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Feb. 25, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Shelstad announced that he was going to enter the transfer portal, it was considered a huge blow because he’s been such a crucial part to the program since his freshman season in 2023.

That left Lin and Jamari Phillips as the lone two guards with experience still on the roster. That was until Lin opted for a fresh start by entering the transfer portal. In 30 games played, Lin averaged 6.6 points and 1.7 assists. Although he didn’t have spectacular numbers, Lin looked more than serviceable at times for the Ducks. He was forced to step up and take on a much larger role following Shelstad’s season-ending injury in December.

Lin’s path to playing time next season looked much more clear with Shelstad out of the way, but instead will test the open waters. He should have a market consisting of suitors from the mid-major level as well as some lower tier high-major programs.

Oregon looking to hit the transfer portal hard

Oregon head coach Dana Altman looks toward the scoreboard as he walks off the court as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Feb. 17, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Currently, Oregon has zero guards coming in from their 2026 recruiting class. They have three recruits set to come in with four-star forward Tajh Ariza leading the way. Four-star center Kendre Harrison is a two-sport athlete who also plays for the football team and three-star forward Seven Spurlock is a recent addition to the class.

Unless they’re able to make a late push for a high school recruit, it’s looking likely that Oregon will have to find their replacement guards from the transfer portal. Considering the amount of talented guards that are hitting the portal, it shouldn’t be hard for the Ducks to be able to find depth and talent to replace what they lost.

Two potential transfer targets that make sense

Jan 2, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jerry Easter II (8) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

One of the most underrated guards on the West Coast, Portland transfer Joel Foxwell makes perfect sense for the decks. He’s a floor general guard who averaged 15.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game for the Pilots this past season. If Foxwell wants to stay in the Pacific Northwest, he shouldn’t like no further than Oregon whose arguably biggest foster need is point guard.

USC transfer Jerry Easter spent only one season with the Trojans. He averaged 4.4 points, 3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 29 games. Both parties are already familiar with one another as Easter was recruited by the Ducks out of high school. He has three years of eligibility left and could be a nice multi year addition for Oregon.