West Coast Conference Star Considering Transfer to Oregon Ducks, Dana Altman

This is an important transfer portal cycle for coach Dana Altman. The Oregon Ducks' first visitor to Matthew Knight Arena will be an All-West Coast Conference Second Team member from this past season, San Francisco Dons junior wing Tyrone Riley IV, according to College Basketball Content.

This isn't the first time that Oregon has gone after the two-year starter out of the Bay Area, having tried last offseason.

Feb 18, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Dons guard Tyrone Riley IV (5) drives the ball during the first half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

The 6-6 slashing talent will be visiting Eugene, Oregon, this upcoming Friday, April 10. That same weekend, a trip to Louisville, Kentucky, will be made on Sunday, April 12, with coach Pat Kelsey and the Louisville Cardinals out of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The portal works quickly like that, especially within the first few hours of being officially opened.

Under coach Chris Gerlufsen from 2024-26 with the Dons, Riley IV averaged 10.9 points on a shooting split of 48.5 percent from the field, 34.8 percent from beyond the arc, and 72.2 percent at the charity stripe.

The Watts, California native also chipped in 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while starting all 65 games of his collegiate career. He has garnered an indelible amount of NBA attention that will only grow with more success in a league like the Big Ten Conference.

Three Other Names With Interest From Oregon

Here are three names across the Mountain West Conference, Big 12 Conference, and Atlantic 10 Conference that have heard from the Ducks' coaching staff immediately once the portal opened, the day after the national championship.

6-0 San Jose State Spartans junior guard Colby Garland averaged 20.3 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game. He had previous stops on the mid-major level with the Drake Bulldogs in 2023-24 to start out his journey, and the Longwood Lancers followed in 2024-25.

6-3 Utah Utes junior guard Terrence Brown put together 19.9 points and 3.8 assists per game. The pure bucket-getter started out competing for the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights from 2023-25.

VCU Rams guard Terrence Hill Jr. (6) reacts to a foul call Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The more intriguing of the trio is VCU Rams sophomore combo guard Terrence Hill Jr., a target with ties to 'The Beaver State.' Hill Jr. played his high school ball at Roosevelt in Portland, Oregon.

The 6-3 backcourt sensation spent two seasons with VCU from 2024-26 and was named the Atlantic 10 Sixth Man of the Year and Atlantic 10 Most Improved Player this past season. Hill Jr. contributed 15.0 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game, navigating the No. 11-seed Rams to an NCAA Tournament second-round upset over the No. 6-seed North Carolina Tar Heels.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Wei Lin (23) dribbles the ball in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wei Lin Reportedly Joins Transfer Portal

Per Collin King of Ducks Rising, Oregon sophomore guard Wei Lin will enter the transfer portal after just one season in the Pacific Northwest and one year removed from dominating in the Chinese Basketball Association with the Nanjing Monkey Kings.

That would pull Altman's current 2026-27 roster down to junior forward Sean Stewart, junior forward

Ege Demir, sophomore guard Jamari Phillips, and freshman forward Efe Vatan as the only scholarship players still left. The NCAA allows 15 roster spots, including walk-ons.

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) guards Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jackson Shelstad, Kwame Evans Jr. Plan Official Visits

Junior guard Jackson Shelstad has locked in two official visits with the Louisville Cardinals this Friday, April 10, followed by the Arizona Wildcats on Tuesday, April 14, according to 247 Sports' Dushawn London. On3 has the former Oregon guard ranked as the No. 12 overall transfer available in the portal.

The West Linn, Oregon, native will be joined on his trip to Kentucky by the No. 1 overall available transfer, Kansas Jayhawks sophomore center Flory Bidunga.

As for junior forward Kwame Evans Jr., he will be heading deep east to check out coach Kevin Willard and the Villanova Wildcats from the Big East Conference on Friday, April 10. Evans Jr. ranks as the No. 21 best prospect in the transfer portal.