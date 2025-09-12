Oregon Basketball's New Sleek Uniforms Rival the Football Uniforms
The Oregon Ducks men’s and women’s basketball teams revealed their new white uniforms. The men’s white top has green lettering with a yellow trim that reads “Ducks” while the shorts have a green stripe with the Duck logo in it.
The women’s white uniform reads “Oregon” in green without any trim around it. Their shorts also have a green stripe but have an yellow “O” logo instead of the Duck. Take a look at the jerseys below modeled by guard Jackson Shelstad, forward Sarah Rambus, and forward Mia Jacobs.
Oregon's New Basketball Jerseys
The Oregon Ducks are known around the country for their uniforms. This started with football and has made it’s way over to all other sports. Co-founder of Nike Phill Knight is an Oregon alumni and has been the biggest reason for Oregon becoming “Nike University” with all of their funding and Nike gear.
The Oregon uniforms over the years has stood out to fans and even potential recruits all over. Could these new basketball uniforms be used as a recruiting tool for men’s coach Dana Altman and women’s coach Kelly Graves?
Basketball Stealing Friday Headlines from Football Team
During the college football season in Eugene, all eyes are on the Oregon Ducks football team. It’s not easy for another sport to steal the spotlight, especially the day before Oregon’s Big Ten conference opener for the 2025 season. The Ducks will face the Northwestern Wildcats on the road for FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff on Saturday, Sep. 13.
For the time being until game day, Ducks fans have turned their attention to the new basketball uniforms for the 2025-2026 season.
MORE: Three Reasons Why Bucky Irving Could Catapult Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MORE: Oregon Ducks Battling SEC Program For Five-Star Wide Receiver Recruit Kesean Bowman
MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Host First-Round College Football Playoff Game in Autzen Stadium
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Quarterback Austin Novosad Injury
MORE: Unsuspecting Oregon Ducks Linebacker Among Nation's Best Defensive Grades
Ducks Basketball Teams' in Similar Spots
The Oregon Ducks basketball teams has very similar seasons in 2024-2025.
The men’s team finished with an overall record of 25-10, going 12-8 in conference play which had them No. 8 in the Big Ten. The women’s team had an overall record of 20-12, with a 10-8 mark in Big Ten conference play. They also finished No. 8 in the final Big Ten standings.
Both team’s made their respective 2025 NCAA Tournament; the men as a No. 5 seed and the women as a No. 10 seed. Both won their opening round matchup before losing in the second round.