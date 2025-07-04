Oregon Ducks' N'Faly Dante to Play for Houston Rockets' NBA Summer League
Houston Rockets center N'Faly Dante was named to the organization's NBA Summer League roster that will compete at the UNLV Runnin' Rebels' Thomas & Mack Center and Pavilion in Las Vegas, according to HoopsHype.
The former Oregon Ducks star is reportedly returning to Houston on one of the three available two-way contracts after the Rockets tendered a qualifying offer, per RocketsWire of USA Today. He would spend the majority of his time with the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers and can play up to 50 NBA games with the big club.
In 2024-25 in the G-League, Dante averaged 15.0 points on a 74.4 field goal percentage to go along with 9.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. Through four career appearances with the Rockets in his rookie campaign, he scored 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in just 12.6 minutes per game.
The now 23-year-old put himself on the map during his time with the No. 4-seeded Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas back in 2024. Dante was named the Most Valuable Player after leading his team to an improbable run to an immediate berth in the NCAA Tournament.
The 6-11, lengthy big man from Mali was unstoppable, averaging 20.3 points on an 83.3 field goal percentage, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game in three straight victories over the No. 5 UCLA Bruins, No. 1 Arizona Wildcats, and No. 3 Colorado Buffaloes.
One other Duck will be competing for a true roster spot this summer in Las Vegas, that's 6-5 wing TJ Bamba. After going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, Bamba was picked up by the Brooklyn Nets and signed to their summer league roster.
Bamba was named to the Big Ten Conference's All-Defensive Team and named a finalist for the Lefty Driesell Award, given to the top defensive player in Division I, in his final season of college basketball with Oregon. He started his career with the Washington State Cougars from 2020-23, and then the Villanova Wildcats in 2023-24 before ending up in Eugene.
Bamba led the Ducks in both assists (3.0 per game) and steals (1.8 per game) in 2024-25. He also chipped in 10. 5 points and 3.4 rebounds while starting all 35 games for Oregon coach Dana Altman.
The NBA 2K26 Las Vegas Summer League will begin on June 10. The championship game of the popular showcase will be on June 20.
Brooklyn's Bamba will play against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, July 10, the Washington Wizards on Sunday, July 13, the New York Knicks on Tuesday, July 15, and the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, July 16, before the start of the playoffs.
Houston's Dante will go up against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, July 11, the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, July 13, the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, July 14, and the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, July 17.