Oregon Ducks, Dana Altman To Host 5-Star Recruit And Two 4-Star Recruits

The shooting guard Adam Oumiddoch will be joining two high-level recruits in Tahj Ariza and Tay Kinney on an official visit with the Oregon Ducks in the fall. Oumiddoch plays for Overtime Elite in Atlanta and is the nation's No. 32 overall ranked prospect.

Arden Cravalho

Jan 12, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman looks on from the bench during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman looks on from the bench during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
September 6th will be an important day of recruiting for the Oregon Ducks' men's basketball program. Coach Dana Altman and his staff will welcome a five-star as well as two four-star recruits from the 2026 class to Eugene on an official visit.

Four-star shooting guard Adam Oumiddoch, along with 6-8 five-star small forward Tajh Ariza and 6-2 four-star point guard Tay Kinney, will be on campus, according to Joe Tipton of On3. Tahj is the son of NBA champion Trevor Ariza with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009, and is ranked as the nation's No. 8 overall prospect. Kinney isn't far behind Ariza at No. 18.

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward Trevor Ariza (1) in the first half
Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward Trevor Ariza (1) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

At 6-5 and 180 pounds, Overtime Elite's Oumiddoch ranks as the No. 32 overall prospect, No. 8 at the shooting guard position, and No. 4 within the state of Georgia (per On3).

In his second season with Overtime Elite, he averaged 17.1 points on a 41.4 field goal percentage, 31.1 three-point percentage, and 82.4 free throw percentage. Oumiddoch added 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game for the Cold Hearts.

“I’m learning now when it’s time to score and when it’s time to dish the basketball. Making the right reads and playing better in the pick-and-roll. Really, I’m just developing my IQ. I’m taking on a leadership role this year at OTE. It’s been good to learn so I’ll be ready when I get to college.”

Adam Oumiddoch via On3

Besides Oregon, Oumiddoch is hearing heavily from coach Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide, who are coming off an Elite Eight run in the NCAA Tournament. He unofficially visited Tuscaloosa back on March 5.

In other news regarding the 2025-26 roster, senior center Nate Bittle has withdrawn from the 2025 NBA Draft and will return to school for his final season of college eligibility. The NCAA granted him that extra year due to a wrist injury and an unknown illness that he suffered during the 2023-24 campaign.

That moves the roster to having 11 of the 15 available scholarship spots filled. Here is how it currently stands:

Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) shoots against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half at Climate Pledge Arena.
Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) shoots against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

7-0 senior center Nate Bittle

6-0 sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad

6-9 sophomore forward Kwame Evans Jr.

6-7 junior forward Oleksandr Kobzystyi

6-6 junior forward Dezdrick Lindsay

6-3 freshman guard Jamari Phillips

6-5 guard JJ Frakes (2025 three-star recruit, per 247 Sports)

6-4 junior guard TK Simpkins (transfer from Elon Phoenix)

6-7 sophomore forward Devon Pryor (transfer from Texas Longhorns)

6-7 junior forward Miles Stewart (transfer from Howard Bison)

6-9 sophomore forward Sean Stewart (transfer from Ohio State Buckeyes)

USC Trojans guard Desmond Claude (1) passes the ball while Purdue Boilermakers forward Camden Heide (23) defends
Mar 13, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans guard Desmond Claude (1) passes the ball while Purdue Boilermakers forward Camden Heide (23) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

On the transfer portal recruiting front, Oregon, as well as the Tennessee Volunteers, have both reached out to USC Trojans junior guard Desmond Claude. With the Gonzaga Bulldogs signing Grand Canyon Antelopes redshirt senior guard/forward Tyon Grant-Foster and the Alabama Crimson Tide getting freshman guard Labaron Philon back, the Ducks and Volunteers are the new favorites to land Claude. The Washington Huskies are also in the hunt.

