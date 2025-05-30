Oregon Ducks, Dana Altman To Host 5-Star Recruit And Two 4-Star Recruits
September 6th will be an important day of recruiting for the Oregon Ducks' men's basketball program. Coach Dana Altman and his staff will welcome a five-star as well as two four-star recruits from the 2026 class to Eugene on an official visit.
Four-star shooting guard Adam Oumiddoch, along with 6-8 five-star small forward Tajh Ariza and 6-2 four-star point guard Tay Kinney, will be on campus, according to Joe Tipton of On3. Tahj is the son of NBA champion Trevor Ariza with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009, and is ranked as the nation's No. 8 overall prospect. Kinney isn't far behind Ariza at No. 18.
At 6-5 and 180 pounds, Overtime Elite's Oumiddoch ranks as the No. 32 overall prospect, No. 8 at the shooting guard position, and No. 4 within the state of Georgia (per On3).
In his second season with Overtime Elite, he averaged 17.1 points on a 41.4 field goal percentage, 31.1 three-point percentage, and 82.4 free throw percentage. Oumiddoch added 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game for the Cold Hearts.
“I’m learning now when it’s time to score and when it’s time to dish the basketball. Making the right reads and playing better in the pick-and-roll. Really, I’m just developing my IQ. I’m taking on a leadership role this year at OTE. It’s been good to learn so I’ll be ready when I get to college.”- Adam Oumiddoch via On3
Besides Oregon, Oumiddoch is hearing heavily from coach Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide, who are coming off an Elite Eight run in the NCAA Tournament. He unofficially visited Tuscaloosa back on March 5.
MORE: Dillon Gabriel Turns Heads At Cleveland Browns OTAs With Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Oregon Ducks Lose Commitment From 5-Star Richard Wesley in 2026 Recruiting Class
MORE: Cleveland Browns Predicted To Start Rookie Quarterback NFL Week 10: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders?
In other news regarding the 2025-26 roster, senior center Nate Bittle has withdrawn from the 2025 NBA Draft and will return to school for his final season of college eligibility. The NCAA granted him that extra year due to a wrist injury and an unknown illness that he suffered during the 2023-24 campaign.
That moves the roster to having 11 of the 15 available scholarship spots filled. Here is how it currently stands:
7-0 senior center Nate Bittle
6-0 sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad
6-9 sophomore forward Kwame Evans Jr.
6-7 junior forward Oleksandr Kobzystyi
6-6 junior forward Dezdrick Lindsay
6-3 freshman guard Jamari Phillips
6-5 guard JJ Frakes (2025 three-star recruit, per 247 Sports)
6-4 junior guard TK Simpkins (transfer from Elon Phoenix)
6-7 sophomore forward Devon Pryor (transfer from Texas Longhorns)
6-7 junior forward Miles Stewart (transfer from Howard Bison)
6-9 sophomore forward Sean Stewart (transfer from Ohio State Buckeyes)
On the transfer portal recruiting front, Oregon, as well as the Tennessee Volunteers, have both reached out to USC Trojans junior guard Desmond Claude. With the Gonzaga Bulldogs signing Grand Canyon Antelopes redshirt senior guard/forward Tyon Grant-Foster and the Alabama Crimson Tide getting freshman guard Labaron Philon back, the Ducks and Volunteers are the new favorites to land Claude. The Washington Huskies are also in the hunt.