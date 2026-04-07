Oregon Ducks Basketball Programs Hit Before Transfer Portal Opens

The Big Ten Conference dominated the 2025-26 college basketball season, with the UCLA Bruins winning the women's national championship and the Michigan Wolverines taking the men's national championship.

With the seasons over, it's time for the Oregon Ducks programs to turn their attention toward the NCAA transfer portal now. Oregon, under coach Dana Altman, has had five men's players from their previous roster planning to enter the portal, including two just days before it officially opened up at midnight on Tuesday, April 7. It will close on April 21 after a 15-day window.

Feb 9, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts to a play against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

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Redshirt Freshman Guard JJ Frakes

Ducks redshirt freshman guard JJ Frakes plans to enter the transfer portal after just one season on the bench in Eugene, Oregon. The 6-5 and 185-pound three-star out of the 2025 recruiting class hails from Berrien Springs, Michigan.

Frakes redshirted in 2025-26 after not logging any minutes and will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Jan 5, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Devon Pryor (22) shoots the ball against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Senior Forward Devon Pryor

Oregon senior forward Devon Pryor is entering the transfer portal along with Frakes. The 6-7 and 190-pound prospect is a former four-star in the 2023 recruiting class who began his collegiate career playing two seasons with the Texas Longhorns from 2023-25 before spending one with the Ducks.

Pryor averaged just 2.9 points on a shooting split of 42.5 field goal percentage/22.2 three-point percentage/47.4 field goal percentage this past 2025-26 season. He added 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game in 16 appearances, including 11 starts. A groin injury on Jan. 28 sidelined Pryor for the remaining portion of the year.

Joining Frakes and Pryor from the Pacific Northwest school in the transfer portal will be senior guard Jackson Shelstad, senior forward Kwame Evans Jr., and redshirt senior forward Dezdrick Lindsay.

Oregon women’s coach Kelly Graves talks to the crowd during Senior Night after the Ducks defeated Rutgers at Matthew Knight Arena Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Women's Basketball's Transfer Portal Entries

The women's basketball transfer portal opened on Monday, April 6, and after 15 days, will close on April 20.

For coach Kelly Graves, he's lost four contributors from his previous 2025-26 roster. Sophomore guard Janiyah Williams, senior forward Sarah Rambus, redshirt senior wing Sammie Wagner, and senior guard Elisa Mavius have all entered the portal in hopes of finding a new home. Mavius, the senior captain, had her previous season end just two games in after an unfortunate knee injury on Nov. 8.

Oregon will return key starters from the backcourt in junior guard Katie Fiso, senior guard Ari Long (team-leading 1.9 steals per game), and senior guard Sofia Bell, plus reserves junior guard Avary Cain and sophomore guard Sara Barhoum. Fiso led the Ducks in scoring at 15.5 points per game on a 49.0 shooting from the field and 6.2 assists per game.

Graves will be adding Minnesota Golden Gophers transfer, 6-1 senior forward Mallory Heyer, after redshirting at Oregon in 2025-26. He will continue to look for more post depth after graduating 6-2 forward Mia Jacobs and 6-4 forward Amina Muhammad. Muhammad is especially a major loss, given her relentless efforts on the glass through a team-leading 9.0 rebounds per game.