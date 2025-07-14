Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Schedule Update: Players Era Festival Title Defense?

The Oregon Ducks will be back in Las Vegas this November for the 2025 Players Era Festival. Dana Altman and his Ducks won the inaugural Players Era Festival last season by beating the Texas A&M Aggies, San Diego State Aztecs, and Alabama Crimson Tide.

Mar 4, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon head coach Dana Altman calls directs his team late in the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Oregon's first game in the 2025 Players Era Festival will be on Monday, November 24 against the Auburn Tigers at 5 p.m PT. Auburn made it all the way to the Final Four last season and was the regular season champions in the SEC.

Oregon Ducks to Play in 2025 Players Era Festival

Nov 27, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (9) dribbles against San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) during the first half at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Oregon’s first game in the 2025 Players Era Festival will be on Monday, November 24 against the Auburn Tigers at 5 p.m PT. Auburn made it all the way to the Final Four last season and was the regular season champions in the SEC.

Game two will be the following day on Tuesday, November 24 against the San Diego State Aztecs at 8 p.m PT. The championship and third place games will be played on Wednesday, November 25. 

2024 was the first ever Players Era Festival, with the winner of the tournament winning at least $1 million in NIL prize money. 

Oregon Ducks Get Non-Conference Opportunity in Las Vegas

Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts with guard Jackson Shelstad (3) during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks took full advantage of the opportunity to play elite teams in the Players Era Festival last season. Texas A&M and Alabama each ended up being top four seeds in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. San Diego State was also in the tournament was one of the final four teams to make the field. 

Oregon beating all three of these teams greatly helped their tournament resume, and was a big reason why they were a No. 5 seed despite finishing in eighth place in the Big Ten.

Will Dana Altman’s team be able to take advantage of this opportunity in 2025?

