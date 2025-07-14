Oregon Ducks Schedule Update: Players Era Festival Title Defense?
The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team will be back in the Players Era Festival tournament in Las Vegas this November per Oregon Athletics. Oregon was in the 2024 Players Era Festival last season and won it all with wins over the Texas A&M Aggies, San Diego State Aztecs, and Alabama Crimson Tide. They will look to defend their title in 2025.
Oregon Ducks to Play in 2025 Players Era Festival
Oregon’s first game in the 2025 Players Era Festival will be on Monday, November 24 against the Auburn Tigers at 5 p.m PT. Auburn made it all the way to the Final Four last season and was the regular season champions in the SEC.
Game two will be the following day on Tuesday, November 24 against the San Diego State Aztecs at 8 p.m PT. The championship and third place games will be played on Wednesday, November 25.
2024 was the first ever Players Era Festival, with the winner of the tournament winning at least $1 million in NIL prize money.
Oregon Ducks Get Non-Conference Opportunity in Las Vegas
The Oregon Ducks took full advantage of the opportunity to play elite teams in the Players Era Festival last season. Texas A&M and Alabama each ended up being top four seeds in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. San Diego State was also in the tournament was one of the final four teams to make the field.
Oregon beating all three of these teams greatly helped their tournament resume, and was a big reason why they were a No. 5 seed despite finishing in eighth place in the Big Ten.
Will Dana Altman’s team be able to take advantage of this opportunity in 2025?