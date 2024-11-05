Oregon Ducks Basketball's Jackson Shelstad After First Win: 'Everybody Can Score'
Oregon Ducks men's basketball got the 2024-25 campaign started off with a win on Monday night against UC Riverside as the program begins its first season in the Big Ten.
The Ducks (1-0) fell behind midway through the first half but stayed steady and led by as many as 18 en route to a 91-76 win.
"A lot to work on, a lot of things that we can get a lot better at," Oregon coach Dana Altman said. "But we knew we'd have our hands full with this team. They went on a roll last year, had four starters back. ... They're a talented team, well coached. I don't know why we scheduled them."
Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr. posted a game-high 23 points to go along with six rebounds. He was one of four Ducks in double figures, joining forward Brandon Angel (17 points, five rebounds), forward Nate Bittle (16 points, 11 rebounds) and guard TJ Bamba (12 points, seven rebounds).
Supreme Cook and Dezdrick Lindsay were both out for the game as they recover from injury.
With Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad having a quiet game with just nine points, the Ducks showed off their versatility as a unit with multiple guys getting busy in the scoring column. After the game, Shelstad praised Evans Jr. for all the work he's been putting in leading up to the season.
"(Kwame) is really talented," Shelstad said. "He's got all the tools, and he's worked his butt off this offseason. He's put on some muscle. He's in the gym every day. And you know, I'm just proud of him. He played really hard tonight."
The Ducks shot 33 of 66 from the field and 6 of 19 from 3-point range. Oregon had a heavy advantage on free throws, going 19 of 25 from the foul line. The difference for the Ducks were wins in the rebounding battle (45 to 29), fastbreak points (18 to 1) and points in the paint (48 to 22).
"Everybody can score on this team," Shelstad said. "I think our chemistry is looking really good, moving the ball. We want to play fast, and that will be to our advantage."
Oregon's season will continue with its second game of non-conference play on Friday at home against Montana. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. PT on Big Ten Network.
