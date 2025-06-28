Oregon Ducks' Kwame Evans Jr. Potential 2026 NBA Draft Pick?
Despite having a solid presence in the NBA, the Oregon Ducks haven't had a player selected in the NBA Draft since 2021, when the Indiana Pacers selected Chris Duarte with the No. 13 pick in the first round.
That could change as soon as the 2026 NBA Draft. The Ducks have a lot of talent on their roster heading into next season and could see forward Kwame Evans Jr. selected in the upcoming draft.
Jonathan Givony of ESPN released an early 2026 mock draft, which featured Evans going in the second round. The draft analyst predicted Evans to go in the second round with the No. 57 pick in the draft.
It's not hard to see the potential in Evans, who was the No. 5 power forward and No. 18 player in the country in the 2023 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports rankings. Evans came to Oregon as a highly-regarded recruit with hopes of potentially going one-and-done. It's hasn't gone exactly to plan for Evans as he has battled with injury and inconsistent play on the court.
After starting nearly 30 games a freshman, Evans was projected by some to be a first round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. However, he saw a big dip in his minutes and production his sophomore season. Coming off the bench in 32 of his 35 appearances, Evans averaged 6.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 0.7 assists per game for Oregon.
Despite seeing his role diminished in year two, Evans didn't shy away from the competition and announced his return to Eugene for his junior season earlier in the spring.
With a handful of starters departing the program because of eligibility expiration, Evans will have a good chance to make an impression on the Ducks' coaching staff and regain his starting spot back.
He will have a lot of competition at the forward spot with Oregon coach Dana Altman bringing in some key transfers to give the Ducks a much-needed retooling. After a relatively slow start to the transfer portal period, Altman and the Ducks picked up commitments from Ohio State's Sean Stewart and Texas's Devon Pryor to help bolster the front court.
Stewart comes to Oregon as a former top prospect, once signed to Duke. He was ranked as the No. 43 power forward in the transfer portal according to 247Sports rankings. Pryor was a bit more favorably viewed by 247Sports, listed as the No. 28 small forward in the transfer portal.
Along with the newcomers, Oregon lost combo guard Jadrian Tracey and forward Mookie Cook to the transfer portal, freeing up minutes in the rotation for the upcoming season.
Oregon already has two starting spots solidified with guard Jackson Shelstad and center Nate Bittle returning for another season. That leaves three open positions in the starting lineup.