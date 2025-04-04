Oregon Ducks Basketball Transfer Portal: Mookie Cook Commits to San Francisco
Former Oregon Ducks forward Mookie Cook has found his new home in the transfer portal after spending the last two seasons in Eugene.
Per reports Friday from On3's Joe Tipton, Cook has committed to the San Francisco Dons and head coach Chris Gerlufsen, who guided the team to a 25-10 record this season. This marked the fourth straight 20-win campaign for the program.
San Francisco has already seen the departures of guards Malik Thomas and Tyrone Riley, which could potentially open up an increased role in the frontcourt for Cook, who was a McDonald's All-American as a four-star recruit in the 2023 class.
MORE: Tyreek Hill Trade To Los Angeles Chargers Or Dallas Cowboys? NFL Draft Day Trade Link
MORE: Oregon Ducks Spring Football Roster: New Additions Dierre Hill, Brandon Finney, Theran Johnson, Jadon Canady
MORE: NFL Draft Sleeper? Oregon Ducks' Offensive Lineman Josh Conerly Jr. Projection, Best Team Fits
A native of Portland, Oregon, Cook appeared in 24 games this season while averaging 1.1 points on 58.8 percent shooting. He tied his career-high mark of six points in Oregon's NCAA Tournament win over Liberty. He averaged 1.2 points in just five appearances as a freshman.
Cook's departure now ends a near five-year relationship with the Oregon coaching staff. The Ducks originally offered him back in September 2020 before he made an unofficial visit less than a year later. He then officially visited Eugene in Feb. 2022 prior to narrowing his Top 3 to Oregon, Kentucky and Gonzaga. Cook committed to the Ducks on March 31, 2022 but de-committed a few months later before recommitting and signing with the team.
Cook joins guard Jadrian Tracey as another Duck that's entered the portal this offseason. Oregon has also lost big man Nate Bittle to the 2025 NBA Draft. The Ducks have already landed a portal commitment from former Texas Longhorns forward Devon Pryor but the staff still has a ton of work to do as the offseason treads on.
After the loss to the Arizona Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Oregon head coach Dana Altman said he would welcome the players from this year's team to return but understands the nature of college basketball's current era.
“I want our guys to be happy," Altman said. "I hope they can be happy at the University of Oregon. You can’t be your best in any relationship unless you’re happy, you know, you want to be in that relationship. I hope and pray that the guys want to stay, because I want them to stay. Everybody that can come back, I want them to come back. But they got to be wanting."
"If they don’t think I’m the guy or Oregon’s the place, I understand that. Because I want them to want to be there so that they can be their best, academically, athletically, have fun playing ball, have fun in college. I don’t want the business aspect to take away from the fun of going to college, the fun of playing ball," Altman continued.
Time will tell how things play out for the Ducks in the portal as the offseason continues.