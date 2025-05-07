Ohio State Buckeyes 5-Star Sean Stewart Commits to Oregon Ducks From Transfer Portal
The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team is plucking some talent from the Ohio State Buckeyes in the transfer portal this offseason.
Per reports Wednesday from On3's Joe Tipton, Ohio State transfer forward Sean Stewart has committed to Oregon after playing just one year for the Buckeyes and coach Jake Diebler this past season. A former five-star prospect and McDonald's All-American, Stewart began his college career at Duke during the 2023-24 campaign.
Stewart started all 30 games he appeared in for the Buckeyes this past season while averaging 5.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest.
A native of Windermere, FL, Stewart entered his freshman season at Duke with high expectations but is averaging just 4.1 points and 4.4 rebounds across 63 career games at the Division I level. He's now on his third school in three years and will be looking for a breath of fresh air once he arrives to Eugene.
It was against Oregon in Columbus on Jan. 9 where Stewart scored a season-high 14 points to go along with nine rebounds a 73-71 loss to the Ducks. This marked just one of four double-digit scoring games for Stewart during the 2024-25 season. He also had 13 points and seven rebounds in a double-overtime win against Nebraska on March 4.
It's clear that Oregon coach Dana Altman and staff liked what they saw from Stewart firsthand in that game in what was the only matchup between the Ducks and Buckeyes on the hardwood during their first season as Big Ten foes.
Oregon now adds Stewart as the fourth transfer commit this offseason, joining Texas Longhorns wing Devon Pryor, Elon guard TK Simpkins and Penn State transfer forward Miles Goodman. The Ducks have already secured the returns of guard Jackson Shelstad and forward Kwame Evans Jr. but still have work to do in order to finalize the roster for next season.
Altman said after the loss to the Arizona Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament that he enjoyed working with the Ducks' 2024 portal class but added that he understands the nature of the business.
“I loved working with the guys, I’m sure they didn’t always like working with me, but I did enjoy the group," Altman said. "We did some good things, we had some downs, but we had a lot more ups than we did downs, and this one’s going to hurt for a long time.
“I want our guys to be happy. I hope they can be happy at the University of Oregon. You can’t be your best in any relationship unless you’re happy, you know, you want to be in that relationship. I hope and pray that the guys want to stay, because I want them to stay. Everybody that can come back, I want them to come back. But they got to be wanting," Altman continued.