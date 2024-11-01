Oregon Ducks Basketball Sophomore Jackson Shelstad Prepared for Increased Role
It was a fruitful true freshman season for Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad. The Oregon native was a member of the Pac-12 All-Freshman team as well as a 30 game starter for the Ducks. Shelstad averaged a solid 12.8 points a night along with 2.8 assists and rebounds per game.
Key piece to the Ducks program N'Faly Dante is out of eligibility, and Shelstad has taken over as the de facto face of the program in his second season.
Shelstad said during his media availability session during the Oregon Men's Basketball Media Day that he feels like he's put in the work to take the next step for his sophomore season.
"I've been trying to put in as much work as I can this offseason," Shelstad said. "Working with the team, everyone learning their role has been going good so far."
Despite being one of the best freshmen players across the country last season, Shelstad took a lot of learning moments throughout the season, something he said was crucial for his development as a college player.
"What I learned most from my freshman season is the ups and downs. Such a long season and it could be going good for a couple games and then go bad for a couple games," he noted. "Just gotta stay even, even-keeled. If you get in your head over a couple bad games, it's not gonna end well."
Shelstad improved not only mentally, but phyiscally as well over the offseason.
"I got stronger, put on some weight since last year, some muscle, which is big for me. I was small last year as a freshman," Shelstad said.
With new additions through the transfer portal like TJ Bamba, Brandon Angel, and Supreme Cook, the Ducks defintely have a new look to the 2024-25 squad. Shelstad said despite the newcomers, team chemistry has been high.
"Our chemistry has been really great this year and I just think that really carries over to the court. If you know your guys well off the court, it's just easier . . . you think alike, you know your teammates better. That's been going well for us," Shelstad added.
The Ducks kick off their season at home in the Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 4 as they host UC Riverside at 7:30 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network.
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Leading NFL, Showing Rare Emotion
MORE: How Ohio State, Penn State Winner Impacts Oregon Ducks, Big Ten, College Football Playoff
MORE: How to Watch No. 1 Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
MORE: Oregon Ducks In Danger Of Losing Five-Star Commit Brandon Finney to Penn State? Flip Looms
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines Injury Update: Star Cornerback Will Johnson Out?
MORE: Mater Dei Linebacker Nasir Wyatt Reveals Why He Committed To Oregon Ducks Over USC
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Jordan Burch, Terrance Ferguson Return To Practice
MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Snubs Oregon Ducks? Ranking Best College Football Teams
MORE: Oregon Ducks Uniforms Release: All-White 'Warp Speed' Uniforms for Michigan Game