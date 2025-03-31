Oregon Ducks' Nate Bittle Declares For NBA Draft, Maintains NCAA Eligibility
Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle announced on Monday that he is declaring for the NBA Draft, but he is also maintaining his college eligibility, leaving the door open for a return to Oregon. In his announcement, Bittle also said that he will only play for Ducks coach Dana Altman in college, shutting down any chance of entering the transfer portal.
"Every day I play basketball at Oregon, I live my childhood dream. Though the best part of paying at Oregon no kid could ever imagine: The University of Oregon community and the die-hard Duck fans. They are what makes this place truly special for me and I want to express my deepest gratitude. Thank you!!" posted Bittle on social media.
"After speaking with coach Altman, and my parents, I am fortunate to have the opportunity to pursue another childhood dream of one day playing in the NBA," Bittle continued. "Today, I am declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility."
Bittle has spent four seasons with the Ducks, committing out of high school as a five-star recruit in the class of 2020. Bittle missed a majority of the 2023-24 season with a wrist injury as well as an unspecified illness, and he received a waiver for an extra season of eligibility from the NCAA.
As a result, Bittle can declare for the NBA Draft, but he does have the option to return to Oregon. This move gives Bittle a chance to compete at the NBA Combine and receive some feedback on his draft grade.
Bittle will eventually have to decide whether he is withdrawing from the draft and playing one more season of college basketball. Should Bittle remain declared for the NBA Draft, he will lose ultimately lose his NCAA eligibility. The NCAA's deadline for a decision is May 28.
"I will not be entering the transfer portal. If I return to college basketball next season, there will only be one place for me and it's here in Eugene with coach Altman. Once a Duck, always a Duck!" Bittle concluded.
The NBA Combine begins on May 11, and the NBA Draft takes place on June 25.
Oregon lost to the Arizona Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2024, and the Ducks' early exit led some to believe that Bittle could return for one more year with 'unfinished business.' Oregon guard Jadrian Tracey received an extra year of eligibility like Bittle, and Tracey announced he will be playing one more season with the Ducks.
Bittle shined in 2024-25, and he is one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar award, annually given to the best center in college basketball. He joins Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, Maryland's Derik Queen, Michigan's Vladislav Goldin, and Stanford's Maxime Raynaud.