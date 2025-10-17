Oregon's Chance Of Landing No. 1 Recruit Tyran Stokes Revealed In Prediction
The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team has been targeting five-star small forward Tyran Stokes. Stokes is one of the most sought-after prospects from the recruiting class of 2026 and has narrowed down his top five schools.
The Oregon Ducks and Dana Altman are in the top five, along with the USC Trojans, Kansas Jayhawks, Kentucky Wildcats, and the Louisville Cardinals. With Stokes' decision nearing, it is not looking like the Ducks will land the five-star recruit.
Rivals recently released a prediction from their top experts, and all four of Jamie Shaw, Joe Tipton, Jack Pilgrim, and Shay Wildeboor predicted the Kentucky Wildcats would be the school to land Stokes over the Oregon Ducks.
Why Oregon May Not Land Stokes
One of the main reasons that Stokes may not choose the Ducks over Kentucky is Oregon’s current commits from the class of 2026.
On Oct. 3, the Oregon Ducks received a commitment from four-star small forward Tajh Ariza. Ariza is a big pickup for the Ducks, as the No. 17 recruit in the nation, the No. 7 small forward, and the No. 6 recruit from California. However, he plays the same position as Stokes.
Recruiting two elite small forwards is unlikely, as it would take away minutes from both players. With that, the Ducks' chances of landing the No. 1 overall recruit have lessened.
Stokes currently plays high school basketball in California, but he is originally from Kentucky. Even with Oregon's push for Stokes, there is a chance the No. 1 recruit wants to return to his home state to play basketball.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' New Uniforms Are Built to Impress Recruits Nationwide
MORE: What Oregon Center Iapani 'Poncho' Laloulu Said About Dante Moore's Response to Indiana Loss
MORE: Dramatic Shift in Big Ten Championship Odds After Indiana's Win Over Oregon
Does Oregon Still Have A Chance To Land Stokes?
Although the chances have lowered, the Oregon Ducks could still land the No. 1 recruit. One reason Oregon still has a shot is the Ducks' is because of the program's ties to Nike. Stokes signed a major Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with Nike that could play a role in his recruitment.
Stokes' deal with Nike is one of the reasons that Kentucky, Oregon, and USC have recently been favored to land the recruit over Kansas and Louisville, who are tied with Adidas.
Notable Oregon alumnus and Nike co-founder Phil Knight has played a role in the Ducks' efforts to land Stokes, according to a report from Rivals. With Knight's help and Stoke's partnership with Nike, the Oregon Ducks are believed to have a chance.
Stokes has kept much of his recruitment private, limiting what he tells the media. Stokes has visited all five of his top schools and explained that what he is looking for in a program is more than just basketball.
“I want to play for someone who really appreciates me outside of the court,” Stokes told Rivals. “Someone who is going to talk with me just about how things are going and not just talk basketball all the time. I’m looking for a home, a place that I’m going to feel comfortable.”
Also committed to Oregon from the class of 2026 is center Kendre Harrison, the No. 3 recruit from North Carolina. The Oregon Ducks recruiting class of 2026 features two players and is ranked No. 7 in the nation and No. 1 in the Big Ten per Rivals.
While Oregon may not be the frontrunner to land the No. 1 recruit in the nation, Altman and the Ducks are in a good position to make another push in the Big Ten and the NCAA Tournament this season