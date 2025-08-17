Elite Center Recruit Cydnee Bryant Reveals Potential Commitment, Oregon Ducks Visit
Five-star center recruit Cydnee Bryant is a top recruit in the class of 2026, and she is considering the Oregon Ducks women's basketball program in part of her recruitment.
She recently revealed to Rivals what she's looking for in a school when it comes to commiting.
The 6-3, 17-year-old post player out of Corona, California is ranked No. 34 overall in the country by 247Sports, and also plays a major role for Centennial High school's volleyball team as a middle blocker. She's listed as a three-star recruit by VBall Recruiter.
What is she looking for in a school?
“I’m a very relationship-heavy person,” Bryant told Rivals. But on top of that she cares about keeping her mom's peace of mind, as Bryant credits her for influencing her most throughout childhood.
"My mom will have worked so hard for 18 years to make me the person that I am and the athlete that I am, so knowing that she’s comfortable, especially if I go out of state... I’ll become not only a better athlete, but a better human at the end of the day"- Cydnee Bryant
What does she think about the basketball staff at Oregon?
Bryant has had two official visits to Oregon, first back in September of 2024, and most recent in May.
Relationships are key, and that appears to be a strength for Oregon coach Kelly Graves and the rest of his staff as they've had the opportunity to meet with her twice.
"Definitely on the basketball side, the people are definitely very solid. I’ve formed good relationships."- Cydnee Bryant
New staff for Volleyball, No problem
While on her first official visit to Oregon in September of 2024, Bryant met with previous head coach Matt Ulmer who has since moved to the University of Kansas after the 2024 season. But on her last visit in May, she was able to meet with new coach Trent Kersten, but it appears the basketball staff may have set a solid enough foundation.
Developing more before heading to college
While Bryant is such a highly rated recruit she still believes there's room for improvement.
"I’m still working on the defensive aspect of it – it’s only my second year playing basketball, but figuring out the defensive aspect. Getting better laterally and getting quicker has definitely been a big thing for me," Bryant said.
But offensively for Bryant it's about getting better with execution because for her it's about "making the right play. It’s not always about scoring."
Who else could land Bryant?
Other than Oregon, Bryant has officially visited Kansas, Rutgers, Arizona, and Utah. But one factor about Arizona jumps out, and that is her brother, Carter Bryant, played basketball for wildcats. But he was one-and-done, and has since moved onto the NBA as a small forward for the San Antonio Spurs.
"I mean, it would be nice having two Bryant’s going to that school and doing something big, but if it’s not the right fit, it’s not the right fit,” she said.
Bryant still has a lot of time to make a decision as the National letter of Intent early signing period isn't until Nov. 12 for both basketball and volleyball.