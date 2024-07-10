Sabrina Ionescu Launches New Shoe After Top-Selling Nike "Sabrina 1"
A successful debut has a former Oregon Duck hoping for an even better sequel.
Oregon basketball alum and current New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu's second shoe is now available for purchase. The Sabrina 2 has a lot to live up to after a successful past year for the Sabrina 1.
Nike released the Sabrina 1 last September. According to footwear industry expert Nick DePaula, the shoe was Nike's top seller for the fiscal year on the "Nike By You" platform.
The platform is home to more than 50 sneakers.
More than just a shoe for men or women, Ionescu wanted her Sabrina 1 to be for all basketball players. That sentiment was on display as former Oregon men's basketball star and NBA Champion with the Boston Celtics Payton Pritchard rocked the shoes during play in the world's top men's league.
"Well, I've known Sabrina for a long time," Pritchard said. "We went to Oregon together as freshmen. And her shoe is probably the most comfortable out right now. It's light, so I like it."
The Sabrina 2 will attempt to keep Ionescu on top of the shoe game. With the "Nike By You" platform, fans can customize many of their favorite shoes, including the encore from Ionescu.
"Sabrina set the basketball world ablaze with her debut signature custom shoe," the shoe's description says at Nike.com. "How about the encore? With an extensive color palette and special design details, like glow-in-the-dark outsole options, multiple shimmering Swoosh designs and eye-popping graphics, the Sabrina 2 By You is even better. Sabrina’s handed you the paintbrush. Time to go to work."
The shoe selling for $160.
Nearing a Break for Paris
Ioenscu and the Liberty are on top of the WNBA standings at 17-4, including an 11-2 record in the Eastern Conference. The Connecticut Sun have a similar 17-4 record, 10-2 in the East.
The former Duck is averaging 18.9 points a game, good for ninth in the league. She has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week twice already, and was among the top 10 vote-getters for the WNBA All-Star game.
Ioenscu won't play for the WNBA at the All-Star game, though. She'll be part of the USA Women's National Team. Team USA will take on Team WNBA July 20 in Phoenix.
After the clash with the WNBA's best, Ioenescu and Team USA will continue with an exhibition against Germany July 23.
The Paris Olympics begin July 26. The U.S. will have three group play games: Japan (July 29), Belgium (Aug. 1), and Germany (Aug. 4).
