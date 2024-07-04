Oregon Women's Basketball: Sabrina Ionescu Vs. Caitlin Clark Ahead Of Paris Olympics
Former Oregon Duck basketball star Sabrina Ionescu has the highest honor of wearing Team USA across her chest for the first time her young, illustrious career. Before heading off to the Paris Olympics in the search for gold, she will have the opportunity to compete against the rest of the country's best who didn't make the cut.
The WNBA All-Star Game rosters are officially set and two of the top rookies in the league are leading the team. Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky will be teammates on Team WNBA. There was a lot of skepticism as to why the most popular player on the planet wasn't named to the Team USA roster. A major head-scratcher.
Ionescu of the New York Liberty, Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty, Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces, A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury are apart of the stacked Team USA roster. The former Oregon Duck is currently averaging 18.7 points per game, 6.5 assists per game, 4.4 rebounds per game and 1.0 steals per game this season. She is 41.9% from the field, 34.0% on three-pointers and 90.5% from the free throw line.
“You're just able to tell how they carry themselves and how they go about their business every single drill, recovery, what they eat," Ionescu said. "It's just an opportunity to get the best players in the world together and figure out what makes them so great. Everyone's so unique in their own way, and these opportunities don't come by often."
"Everyone wants to put USA across their chests and represent their country, and I never take one of these moments for granted.”
At last season's All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas, Ionescu won the WNBA Three-Point Shootout. At the 2022 All-Star Weekend in Chicago, the Oregon star won the WNBA Skills Competition.
It should be a jam-packed All-Star Weekend in Phoenix this summer. You can catch the exciting action between Ionescu's Team USA and the WNBA All-Stars on Saturday, July 20th at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.