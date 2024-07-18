Oregon Ducks Women’s Basketball Dominates 2024 Paris Olympics
A handful of Oregon Women's Basketball standouts will be representing their countries at the 2024 Paris Olympics, joining former Oregon Duck star Sabrina Ionescu, who will compete for Team USA.
Ionescu, the dynamic guard for the New York Liberty, secured her spot on the U.S. Olympic team back in June. This marks the realization of a lifelong dream for the former Oregon standout.
"It's been something that I've wanted to do ever since I was a little girl," Ionescu said. "I understand that I would be able to have the opportunity to go out and compete with the best in the world, go out there, and fight for another gold medal."
Wednesday, Germany announced that Oregon women's basketball player Elisa Mevius was selected to Germany's 3x3 roster for the upcoming Olympic games. Mevius will be joining the Ducks as a junior for the 2024-25 season. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Siena to Oregon after a productive two seasons.
While at Siena, Mevius earned two all-MAAC selections and was named the 2023-24 MAAC Defensive Player of the Year and 2022-23 Rookie of the Year. Throughout her colligate career.
Mevius has established herself as a threat on both sides of the ball, averaging 11.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 3.3 steals per game while shooting 41.8 percent from the floor.
Mevius will be the fourth Duck to compete in the Olympic Games as an active Oregon player.
Former Oregon stars Nyara and Satou Sabally, who were named to Germany's 5x5 roster, will also represent Germany in the upcoming Olympic games. Both former Ducks were key contributors to Team Germany's qualifying for its first-ever Olympic Games.
Nyara Sabally played at the University of Oregon from 2018-22. Her sister Satou Sabally played as a Duck for three seasons from 2018-22. Nyara and Satou were a significant part of the Ducks' Final Four run in 2019.
Following their college careers at the University of Oregon, both Sabally Sisters were first-round picks in the WNBA Draft. Satou was drafted second overall to the Dallas Wings in the 2020 Draft, and Nyara was selected fifth overall by the New York Liberty in 2022.
Another former Duck to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games is Maite Cazorla, who played alongside the Sabally sisters at Oregon from 2015-19. Cazorla will represent Spain for a second time at the Olympics.
Cazorla competed in the 2020 Tokyo Games for Spain and helped her country to a quarterfinal appearance, averaging 7.8 points and 1.8 assists a game over four contests.
At Oregon, Cazorla earned all-Pac-12 honors as a junior and senior and was named to the Pac-12's all-freshman team during the 2015-16 season.
With four former Ducks and one current player representing their countries, the Oregon women's basketball program has established itself as a pipeline for international talent.