Oregon Ducks Women’s Basketball Dominates 2024 Paris Olympics

The Oregon Ducks Women's basketball program in dominating the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with five different Ducks competing for their respective countries. Incoming Duck Elisa Mevius as well as former Ducks Sabrina Ionescu, Nyara Sabally, Satou Sabally, and Maite Cazorla are all getting ready to compete in Paris.

May 23, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Nyara Sabally (8) drives past Chicago Sky guard Dana Evans (11) in the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
A handful of Oregon Women's Basketball standouts will be representing their countries at the 2024 Paris Olympics, joining former Oregon Duck star Sabrina Ionescu, who will compete for Team USA.  

Ionescu, the dynamic guard for the New York Liberty, secured her spot on the U.S. Olympic team back in June. This marks the realization of a lifelong dream for the former Oregon standout.  

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Sky
Jul 13, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Sky during the first half of a WNBA game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

"It's been something that I've wanted to do ever since I was a little girl," Ionescu said. "I understand that I would be able to have the opportunity to go out and compete with the best in the world, go out there, and fight for another gold medal." 

Wednesday, Germany announced that Oregon women's basketball player Elisa Mevius was selected to Germany's 3x3 roster for the upcoming Olympic games. Mevius will be joining the Ducks as a junior for the 2024-25 season. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Siena to Oregon after a productive two seasons.   

While at Siena, Mevius earned two all-MAAC selections and was named the 2023-24 MAAC Defensive Player of the Year and 2022-23 Rookie of the Year. Throughout her colligate career.   

Mevius has established herself as a threat on both sides of the ball, averaging 11.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 3.3 steals per game while shooting 41.8 percent from the floor.  

Mevius will be the fourth Duck to compete in the Olympic Games as an active Oregon player.  

Former Oregon stars Nyara and Satou Sabally, who were named to Germany's 5x5 roster, will also represent Germany in the upcoming Olympic games. Both former Ducks were key contributors to Team Germany's qualifying for its first-ever Olympic Games.  

Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) drives to the basket past Los Angeles Sparks guard Layshia Clarendon
Jul 22, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) drives to the basket past Los Angeles Sparks guard Layshia Clarendon (25) during the second quarter at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Nyara Sabally played at the University of Oregon from 2018-22. Her sister Satou Sabally played as a Duck for three seasons from 2018-22. Nyara and Satou were a significant part of the Ducks' Final Four run in 2019.  

Following their college careers at the University of Oregon, both Sabally Sisters were first-round picks in the WNBA Draft. Satou was drafted second overall to the Dallas Wings in the 2020 Draft, and Nyara was selected fifth overall by the New York Liberty in 2022.  

Another former Duck to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games is Maite Cazorla, who played alongside the Sabally sisters at Oregon from 2015-19. Cazorla will represent Spain for a second time at the Olympics.   

Cazorla competed in the 2020 Tokyo Games for Spain and helped her country to a quarterfinal appearance, averaging 7.8 points and 1.8 assists a game over four contests.   

Oregon Ducks guard Maite Cazorla (5) celebrates on the court against the Baylor Lady Bears during the second half in the semi
Apr 5, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Maite Cazorla (5) celebrates on the court against the Baylor Lady Bears during the second half in the semifinals of the women's Final Four of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

At Oregon, Cazorla earned all-Pac-12 honors as a junior and senior and was named to the Pac-12's all-freshman team during the 2015-16 season.   

With four former Ducks and one current player representing their countries, the Oregon women's basketball program has established itself as a pipeline for international talent. 

