5 Bold Predictions for Men’s NCAA Tournament Bracket: Florida Upset, Duke Contenders?
The first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament will get underway Thursday morning. The Oregon Ducks and Liberty Flames will close out the first round late Friday night. It’s March Madness and everyone must expect the unexpected.
Here are five bold predictions for this year’s tournament.
1. Winner Of Ole Miss/North Carolina Game Goes To the Elite Eight
After controversially getting into the field of 68, the Tar Heels have the guard play and experience to make a deep run. Guard RJ Davis is in his fifth year and already has three NCAA Tournament trips to the second weekend under his belt, including a Final Four in 2022. The weakness of this team is the front court, but they are loaded with guards; Davis, Elliot Cadeau, Seth Trimble, and Ian Jackson. A scary team if they get hot. The No. 11 seeded Tar Heels will face the No. 6 seeded Ole Miss Rebels in round one.
The Ole Miss Rebels survived the SEC gauntlet with a record of 22-11 and got the No. 6 seed in the South region. Ole Miss is led by coach Chris Beard, who took Texas Tech all the way to the National Championship game in 2019. The Rebels have six players that average double digits and a coach that has proven to go on March runs before.
The No. 2 and No. 3 seeds that could be in the way of an Elite Eight run are the No. 2 Michigan State Spartans and No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones. Tom Izzo has done a great coaching job with this Spartans team. Their backbone is its girt and defense, but they lack outside shot making. That’s scary in a do or die tournament game if they go down early. They feel like an overachieving No. 2 seed that is ripe to be picked off early.
The No. 3 seed is Iowa State. The Cyclones are limping into the tournament, losing four of their last seven games and will be without second leading scorer Keshon Gilbert. At one point this season, it looked like Iowa State was a true National Title contender, but it’s hard to imagine they still have that firepower.
2. The Big Ten Will Be Out After the Sweet 16
The Big Ten conference is still looking to break their 24-year championship drought. Michigan State in 2000 was the last team Big Ten team to win a National Championship. It doesn’t look like that streak will end this season either, even with eight teams in the tournament; Michigan State, Wisconsin, Purdue, Michigan, Oregon, Maryland, UCLA, and Illinois.
There are some very unfavorable matchups that each of these teams could matchup with prior to the Elite Eight and there are major flaws that will hinder them all of them. Things have to go perfectly for one to make a run at San Antonio, and that’s a hard thing to bet on.
3. Florida Bows Out Early
The Florida Gators are one of the hottest teams in there country and secured the final No. 1 seed after winning the SEC Tournament. Florida looks as good as any team right now. The only issue for them is they got a tough draw with their region.
They could end up facing the two-time defending national champion UConn Huskies in round two, and then play one of the two most talented teams in the whole field with either the Maryland Terrapins or Memphis Tigers in the Sweet 16.
4. Houston vs. Duke Winner Takes Home Takes Home Title
The Houston Cougars and Duke Blue Devils are both No. 1 seeds, so maybe this isn’t the boldest take ever, but a take, nonetheless. Each of these teams will go through their respective regions and meet in the nightcap on Final Four Saturday. The winner will win again on Monday night and cut down the nets.
5. A Chalky Final Four
There is a clear gap between the top seeds and the middle to low tier seeds in this season’s tournament compared to years past. It won’t be all four No. 1 seeds in the Final Four like it was in 2008, but it will be the next closest thing. Three one seeds will make the final four for the first time since 2015.