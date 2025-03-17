Updated College Basketball National Championship Odds: NCAA Tournament Bracket
Who will win the NCAA Tournament? According to betting odds from both FanDuel and DraftKings, the Duke Blue Devils are the favorite (+290) to survive March Madness and win the 2025 National Championship for college men's basketball.
The NCAA Tournament field was officially announced on Sunday as fans across the country rush to fill out their brackets. While picking a perfect bracket is nearly impossible, predicting the winner of the NCAA Tournament is no easy feat itself.
Oddsmakers in Vegas seem to like Duke, but what about the teams behind them?
FanDuel's betting odds are not far off from the seeding of the bracket itself. The four No. 1 seeds, Duke, Florida (+380), Auburn (+500), and Houston (+650), have the best chances to win the National Championship. However, the NCAA Tournament Committee's No. 1 overall seed Auburn Tigers do not have the best odds, sitting behind Duke and Florida.
No. 2 seeds like Alabama (+1900) and Tennessee (+2100) have the next-best odds, but FanDuel seems to favor No. 3-seeded Texas Tech (+3000) over both No. 2 Michigan State (+3200) and No. 2 St. John's (+3200). As expected, the higher seeds have better odds of cutting down the nets at the end of March Madness because they're not only better teams, but they're also supposed to have the easiest route to the championship.
The odds for winning the NCAA Tournament can be grouped into two tiers, as there is a large gap between the automatic qualifiers from smaller conferences and the teams that received at-large bids. For example, a number of team like No. 14 Lipscomb, No. 15 Bryant, No. 14 UNC Wilmington, and No. 15 Robert Morris all have odds set at +100,000 with FanDuel viewing them as long shots.
On the other end, the Michigan Wolverines (+17,000), Mississippi State (+20,000) Oregon Ducks (+21,000) have much better odds of winning the title.
However, SEC teams like No. 9 Oklahoma (+80,000), No. 10 Arkansas (+65,000), No. 9 Georgia (+75,000), and No. 11 Texas (+100,000) are also towards the bottom, according to FanDuel's betting odds.
What are the dark horse teams? The beauty of March Madness is that any team can get momentum at the right time and win a few unexpected games. Teams like No. 6 BYU (+11,000), No. 7 Saint Mary's (+12,000), and No. 7 UCLA (+19,000) could be dangerous while lower seeds like No. 13 Yale (+100,000), No. 12 McNeese (+100,000), and No. 13 Akron (+100,000) will look to go on a "Cinderella" run.
Here are betting odds for the top half of the NCAA Tournament field (odds from FanDuel Sportsbook):
+290 Duke
+380 Florida
+500 Auburn
+650 Houston
+1900 Alabama
+2100 Tennessee
+3000 Texas Tech
+3200 Michigan State
+3200 St. John's
+3500 Iowa State
+3800 Arizona
+4200 Gonzaga
+5500 Kentucky
+6000 Maryland
+6000 Wisconsin
+6500 Illinois
+8000 Missouri
+8500 Texas A&M
+8000 Kansas
+11,000 Clemson
+11,000 BYU
+11,000 Louisville
+11,000 Purdue
+15,000 Saint Mary's
+15,000 Ole Miss
+16,000 UConn
+16,000 Marquette
+17,000 Michigan
+18,000 UCLA
+20,0000 Mississippi State
+21,000 VCU
+21,000 Oregon
+21,000 Baylor
+22,000 Creighton
+24,000 North Carolina
