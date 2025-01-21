How to Watch Washington Huskies vs. Oregon Ducks: TV Channel, Preview, Betting Odds
The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (15-3, 4-3) men's basketball team will host rival Washington Huskies (10-8, 1-6) on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. PT at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
Preview
It's always a different when going up against the Pacific Northwest rival. Oregon won both matchups against Washington by a mere seven total points last season. This game should not be taken for granted by coach Dana Altman's group just because the Huskies have struggled in Big Ten Conference play.
Coach Danny Sprinkle is in his first season in charge of the Washington program. He had successful stints with the Montana State Bobcats and Utah State Aggies mostly in thanks to his star big man Great Osobor.
Osobor has followed Sprinkle throughout his collegiate career from Bozeman to Logan to Seattle. He signed a $2 million name, image, and likeness or NIL deal which would make Osobor the second highest-paid college basketball player behind Duke Blue Devils Copper Flagg, whose NIL valuation is $4.3 million.
“Coach Sprinkle is my guy. He’s a tough coach, but he’s fair. Once he trusts you, he gives you a lot of freedom, and I feel like that’s helped me because my game is a little bit unorthodox. You have to have someone that trusts you to do some of the stuff that I do, and the fact that he trusts me and lets me have that type of freedom means a lot.”- Great Osobor via NBC Sports
The 6-8, 250-pound forward leads the Huskies in almost every stat category. He averages 15.1 points per game, 8.6 rebounds per game, 3.4 assists per game, and 2.2 steals per game in 30.7 minutes per game. His all-around versatile game along with his massive build makes for a deadly combination.
Washington's backcourt of Tyler Harris (11.6 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game, 1.2 blocks per game) and Zoom Diallo (10.6 points per game, 3.0 rebounds per game, 2.8 assists per game) is an underrated duo in the Big Ten. Harris was apart of the All-West Coast Conference Freshman Team with the Portland Pilots last season. Diallo was a McDonald's All-American out of Prolific Prep.
The Huskies are hungry for a victory as they're riding a four-game losing streak. Oregon holds a 7-3 record when playing at the Matthew Knight Arena this season. Nate Bittle (13.9 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game, 2.0 blocks per game) will have his hands full with Osobor and will need to keep him off the offensive glass. Washington averages 9.1 offensive rebounds per game which ranks eighth in the Big Ten.
According to oddsmakers across the major sportsbooks, the Ducks are favored to win against the Huskies. The spread is currently 12.5 points in favor of Oregon. The over/under points total is set at 147.5. Money line for Oregon is -950 and +625 for Washington.
