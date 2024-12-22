Oregon Ducks' Dana Altman's Full-Court Press Causes Issues For Stanford Cardinal
This was the first annual San Jose Tip-Off college basketball event which featured the likes of the Stanford Cardinal and the Oregon Ducks at the start of the doubleheader. The California Golden Bears fell to the No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs in the second game, 71-50.
The matchup between the two former conference foes felt like it could have been the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament. Stanford (9-3, 1-0) out of the Atlantic Coast Conference struggled mightily shooting from the field going 23-for-62, 8-for-30 on three-pointers. The depth from No. 10 Oregon's (11-1, 1-1) roster out of the Big Ten Conference speaks volume this season, top to bottom.
Oregon coach Dana Altman knew he had to bring the full court press against a Cardinal squad that turned the ball over 9.7 times per game which ranked No. 21 in the country heading into this one. The defensive pressure from the Ducks caused issues for Stanford coach Kyle Smith and his backcourt who turned it over a total of nine times. Majority of those turnovers came in the first half which forced the game to be out of reach for the Cardinal.
"It took them out of their rhythm. Watching their previous games, they are a rhythm offensive team where they come out and start moving the ball. We were hoping that press would take that rhythm away. For the most part, I think it did that."- Oregon coach Dana Altman
Coming into tonight, the battle of the seven-footers with Oregon senior Nate Bittle (nine points on 4-for-6 shooting from the field, nine rebounds) and Stanford senior Maxime Raynaud (20 points on 8-for-14 from the field and 2-for-6 on three-pointers, 13 rebounds) was the matchup to keep an eye on. Both Raynaud and Battle are versatile, mobile threats who can run the floor well for their size.
Raynaud can stretch the floor better than Battle and has the ability to attack the rim off the bounce. This was his tenth double-double on the season which is the most in the nation. Raynaud has gradually improved his game each year since joining the Stanford program back in 2021-22.
"I thought we did a good job on the big fella (Raynaud)... He has made a tremendous jump from a year ago... It's great for college basketball when NBA guys see you staying with the same program."- Oregon coach Dana Altman
Lead guard Jackson Shelstad (10 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the field and 0-for-4 from beyond the arc, zero assists) hasn't had the most ideal start to his sophomore campaign with the Ducks. He did most of his damage when the outcome of the game was in Oregon's hands during the second half.
Oregon guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (eight points, two assists) seems to pick up the slack for him off the bench. The senior was a vibrant spark and is the true definition of a player that embodies what Altman looks for: grit, toughness, vocal.
After suffering a minor knee injury on Dec. 15 against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, Kwame Evans Jr. made his way back to the court for the Ducks. The sophomore contributed with his continuous aggression at the rim, trying to get to the free throw line over and over again. He finished with 13 points while going 10-for-12 from the charity stripe.
A cast of transfers have made an impact right out the gate for Oregon this season. Forward Brandon Angel wanted this victory more than anyone for the Ducks as he was apart of the Stanford organization from 2020-24 before transferring to Oregon for his final season of eligibility. He did end up fouling out against his former team but still put in seven points off the bench.
"Brandon has given us a lot of leadership, he really knows how to play. He was well-coached at Stanford. Always had great respect for him as a player. It's good to have him on our team."- Oregon coach Dana Altman
Georgetown transfer Supreme Cook (eight points on 4-for-6 field goals, three rebounds) and Villanova transfer TJ Bamba (nine points, eight rebounds) have felt right at home in Eugene. The two forces near the rim can body with the best of anyone, taking contact and finishing with finesse. As long as that duo can stay healthy during Big Ten play, a conference title is well within reach for Oregon in just their first season.
The Ducks can finish up their non-conference schedule with a perfect record depending on the outcome against Weber State Wildcats at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. PT. Conference play begins on Thursday, Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. PT as Oregon welcomes the Illinois Fighting Illini. When Altman was asked who he's most looking forward to playing in the Big Ten, he couldn't narrow it down to one.
"I don't think I can. There is a balance in this league (Big Ten Conference) that is very good... We had our traditional rivalries with Washington, USC, UCLA... We haven't played a lot of these schools... We played Iowa, Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament... We had a series with Michigan."- Oregon coach Dana Altman
