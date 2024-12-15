Boston Celtics' Payton Pritchard Favorite to Win NBA's Sixth Man of the Year
Through the first quarter of the NBA season, former Oregon Ducks now Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard is the odds-on favorite to win the Sixth Man of the Year award at -500. Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter is second at +1000 with Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson at third with +2500.
Pritchard has made a significant jump in his fifth professional season and has been one of the best reserves in the NBA. In 28.4 minutes per game off the bench, he is averaging 16.5 points per game on a shooting clip of 48.8 field goal percentage, 43.2 three-point percentage, and 84.1 free throw percentage. In fact, Pritchard leads the league in three-pointers made off the bench with 96. No one is even close with Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley ranking second in that category at 61.
MORE: Former Oregon Ducks Quarterback Ty Thompson Enters Transfer Portal
MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule: Three Highly-Anticipated Home Games in Autzen Stadium in 2025
MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Tyler Turner Enters Transfer Portal Before College Football Playoff
One eye-popping fact is that Pritchard actually has made more three-pointers than Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard, and Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden. That's a handful of some the best shooters the NBA has ever had in its history.
“I just feel like people are playing my three-ball so heavy and obviously I shoot it from a deep range, so if they come and close out on me it allows me to get in the paint. And then obviously, I just manipulate the bigs. If they play me, I dump it off. If they don’t, I finish it. I try to make the game very simple.”- Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard
Pritchard does it all with his ability to run the offense at the point position and set up his teammates. The 2020 Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year also exudes energy on the defensive end of the floor. He is averaging 3.2 assists per game and 1.0 steals per game this season.
In the recent 123-99 win over Detroit, Pritchard became the first player in Boston's franchise history to score 25+ points, 10+ assists and 5+ three-pointers made off the bench. In the same game, he made his 500th career three-pointer, becoming just the 10th Celtic to reach that mark.
Boston would not have an overall record of 20-5 and be in second place in the Eastern Conference standings without Pritchard's contributions. He is more focused on winning his second NBA championship than personal awards like the Sixth Man of the Year.
“It’s not something I really think about. If I’m fortunate enough to win, that’s, I guess, a testament to the hard work I put in and I think it just means that I helped this team coming off the bench and doing my job at a high level."- Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear In Rose Bowl Vs. Ohio State Or Tennessee in Pasadena
MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Beat Ohio State In Rose Bowl, Win National Championship
MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles Gives Bucky Irving Injury Update