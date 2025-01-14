Oregon Ducks Battling Texas Longhorns for USC Transfer Portal Lineman Emmanuel Pregnon
The Oregon Ducks are in pursuit of transfer Emmanuel Pregnon. Pregnon is the highest ranked offensive lineman available in the transfer portal. Pregnon spent the past two seasons at USC before announcing he would be entering the portal.
Last season at USC, Pregnon made 13 starts at left guard and allowed zero sacks. Losing him was a massive blow to USC who has been decimated by the transfer portal. The Trojans have had 21 players enter the portal. Most alarming, there was no head coaching change at USC, and many of the players that transferred were key contributors to the 2024 team. Pregnon is one of them.
Per On3, Oregon is “in the drivers seat” to land Pregnon. The talented transfer is also considering the Texas Longhorns and the Tennessee Volunteers.
Emmanuel Pregnon Player Profile
Emmanuel Pregnon is a 6-5, 320 pound interior offensive lineman that has five years of college football under his belt. Out of high school, he signed with the Wyoming Cowboys prior to the 2020 season. He only played one game in 2020 and 2021, but retuned to Wyoming for the 2022 season, where he was able to put his talent on display.
After the 2022 season, Pregnon transferred to USC. He spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons at USC and appeared in all 26 games the Trojans had in his time there. Pregnon announced at the conclusion of this season that he would be entering the transfer portal for the second time in his collegiate career. He is rated as a four-star transfer per 247Sports.
On3's Pete Nakos reported on Monday that Pregnon is closing in on a final decision. He had recently taken visits to Oregon, Texas, and Tennessee and a decision could come as soon as the end of the day. Nakos says that Oregon is currently the front runner to sign him.
MORE: Ohio State To Win National Championship? Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Believes
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes' Will Howard in ‘Dark Place’ After Loss to Oregon Duck
MORE: Four-Star Linebacker Recruit McKay Madsen Commits To BYU Over Oregon Ducks, UCLA
Oregon Ducks Offensive Line Heading Into 2025
The Oregon Ducks will have some holes to fill on their offensive line. Josh Conerly Jr. and Ajani Cornelius both announced last week that they would be entering the 2025 NFL Draft.
Coach Dan Lanning addressed those losses and the Ducks have already landed four-star transfers offensive tackle Isaiah World and offensive tackle Alex Harkey.
Oregon's season came to a disappointing end with a 41-21 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. However it was an overall success as their first season as a member of the Big Ten. Prior to the Rose Bowl, they went a perfect 13-0 with a Big Ten Championship. This included wins over Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State.
MORE: L.A. Chargers' Justin Herbert Takes Blame In NFL Wild Card Loss To Houston Texans
MORE: NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year: Denver Broncos Bo Nix, Washington Jayden Daniels?
MORE: Boise State Football Accuses Oregon Ducks of Tampering
MORE: Former Oregon Ducks Receiver Ryan Pellum Arrested for 'Pistol-Whipping' Assault