Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Makes NFL Playoffs History vs. Buffalo Bills: Touchdown Troy Franklin
Nobody expected the Denver Broncos to make it to the playoffs this season. Denver coach Sean Payton was heading into his second season at the helm. After a seesaw season with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, the organization decided to move on. They then drafted former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix in the first round as the replacement, a move heavily scrutinized by pundits and league personnel alike. The outside noise never mattered. They found a way, led by a fantastic defense, to make it to January and have an opportunity to chase a Super Bowl.
The reward? A date with the Buffalo Bills and a potential NFL MVP Josh Allen. The Broncos are 7.5-point underdogs in the wildcard matchup and some analysts feel like that’s a generous line from the Broncos. Most people have already penciled in the Bills vs. Ravens matchup got next week. There’s one man that’s sung a different tune, though. NFL legend and former Super Bowl champion cornerback coach Jon Gruden had a sneaky suspicion the game would be interesting.
“My wild take is, you know how I am, my mind is not normal. I see the Broncos. I can feel the Broncos heating up, man. I feel real uneasy about Buffalo at home against Denver. I think Denver can go in there and shock the world,” said Gruden in a clip posted by Barstool Sports.
MORE: Ohio State To Win National Championship? Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Believes
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes' Will Howard in ‘Dark Place’ After Loss to Oregon Duck
MORE: Four-Star Linebacker Recruit McKay Madsen Commits To BYU Over Oregon Ducks, UCLA
He didn’t explicitly state faith in rookie quarterback Bo Nix, but it’s certainly implied. No one thinks a team is going on the road to beat a perennial playoff team, with an MVP contender, and not get a noteworthy performance from the quarterback. The Broncos' wins have been a collective effort all season, but Nix’s growth has been apparent and even the greats are taking notice.
Nix started the game with a 43-yard touchdown connection with former Oregon Ducks teammate Troy Franklin. The two Ducks made history with the first-ever rookie-to-rookie touchdown pass. Additionally, Nix is only second rookie quarterback since Robert Griffin III to throw a touchdown on the opening drive of their playoff game since 2000. Nix also made history as the first rookie quarterback to ever start a playoff game in Broncos' franchise history.
The Broncos stole a possession with a successful fake punt called by Payton, but the Broncos were unable to capitalize with any points. Nix's long touchdown to Franklin remains the Broncos' only trip to the end zone.
Before halftime, the Broncos trail the Bills 10-7 after Denver missed a field goal as time expired in the second quarter. Maybe Gruden was onto something after all.
MORE: L.A. Chargers' Justin Herbert Takes Blame In NFL Wild Card Loss To Houston Texans
MORE: NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year: Denver Broncos Bo Nix, Washington Jayden Daniels?
MORE: Boise State Football Accuses Oregon Ducks of Tampering
MORE: Former Oregon Ducks Receiver Ryan Pellum Arrested for 'Pistol-Whipping' Assault