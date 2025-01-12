Is Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Overrated After Brutal Playoff Loss?

The Texans pass rush pressured Justin Herbert on half of his dropbacks, led by Will Anderson (7 pressures, 1.5 sacks), Denico Autry (5 QBP, 1 sack), and Danielle Hunter (5 QBP).



Herbert was under pressure in less than 2.5 seconds 11 times (5 unblocked).#LACvsHOU | #HTownMade