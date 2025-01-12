Is Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Overrated After Brutal Playoff Loss?
Ancient Sparta has given the world many famous quotes and sayings throughout history. Arguably the most famous of the bunch is "Come back with your shield or on your shield." It’s a saying that mothers and wives would give to their sons and husbands as they went into battle. It was a cry that reminded the warriors to return a triumphant victor or die valiantly as fallen soldiers—anything but return defeated without the weapon in hand.
Yesterday, in front of tens of millions of spectators, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert went out on his shield in a 32-12 loss to the Houston Texans in the wildcard round of the 2025 NFL playoffs. In one of the worst games of his accomplishment-filled career, Herbert was 14/32 passing for 242 yards, one touchdown, and a career-worst four interceptions.
Justin Herbert is only 26 years old and has now completed five full seasons. No quarterback has thrown for more passing yards and only five quarterbacks in league history have thrown for more touchdowns in their first five seasons. Herbert has led the offense, often deficient in surrounding talent, to the 13th most points scored through the last five seasons. Today, none of that matters. Nobody cares.
His career record in the regular season is 41-38. His playoff record’s fallen to 0-2 in the most brutal ways. Herbert and the Chargers blew a 27-0 lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in his first playoff game. Yesterday, the Texans smothered the Chargers after a slow start and completely nullified the passing attack outside a few vintage Herbert dimes to rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey.
Yes, Herbert’s receivers sans McConkey let him down in a major way yesterday. Every Quentin Johnston target was a disaster, one resulting in an interception. One of Herbert’s interceptions bounced directly off of Will Dissly’s chest, and Dissly dropped another pass earlier in the game. Another interception, albeit on an inaccurate pass high that would’ve been difficult to bring down, went through McConkey’s hands. Everything that could go wrong did.
Per NextGenStats, the Texans' pass rush pressured Herbert on half of his dropbacks, led by Will Anderson who had seven pressures, 1.5 sacks), Denico Autry had five pressures and 1 sack, and Danielle Hunter added five pressures. Herbert was under pressure in less than 2.5 seconds 11 times. Five were unblocked.
ESPN’s Houston Texans reporter DJ Bien Aime shared a tweet that puts into perspective how great the Texans' defense has performed against Pro-Bowl and All-Pro-level quarterbacks this season. “When you look at Justin Herbert, Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa, Anthony Richardson, Jared Goff's game log this season, the game against the Texans will stick out. All of them had arguably the worst game of their career against HOU. A combined 12 interceptions in those games.”
Herbert threw another interception after the post. Coach Demeco Ryans and defensive coordinator Matt Burke have been great schematically this season, but the greats are expected to find a way to persevere through those circumstances. It’s not a standard beholden to Herbert only.
It was a dastardly game all around. A controversial non-intentional grounding call that went the Texan's way would’ve made the game 8-0 and given the Chargers possession turned into a miraculous downfield pass from quarterback CJ Stroud just a few moments later and gave the Texans life. Herbert fought back for a touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter then the ensuing extra point was blocked and returned for two points. It was just that kind of day.
The thing is, history doesn’t usually remember context. Especially in the social media era, the pressure to win and win now is exacerbated. The journey to the peak of the sport is expected to be faster than ever. However, the expectation itself is not a new phenomenon. Dan Marino and Philip Rivers are undoubtedly two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. They never won the Super Bowl, and it hurt their perception. Peyton Manning didn’t win a Super Bowl until the ninth season of his career. He didn’t win a second until his 18th year.
Even Herbert’s contemporary Lamar Jackson who is a two-time league MVP, more than likely about to win a third, has yet to win a championship and gets hounded for it. Right or wrong, context or no context, the standard for the greats remains. It’s what makes getting over the hump to win in the postseason so special. What’s a story without a struggle? Herbert is in the thick of the struggle now.
Where do Herbert and the Chargers go from here? Herbert has a great weapon in McConkey. Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt are a great tackle duo. The defense was amongst the best in the league and projects to return a large portion of that nucleus. Knowing you’re coming back to that at the very least is encouraging. Still, reinforcing the interior offensive line, and all the skill groups will be of the utmost importance for the Chargers front office. At the end of the day, no one cares what the roster will look like. No one will call about pressure rates. The bottom lines are all that matters, and they matter for everyone considered to be great.
Herbert is not a broken player. Herbert doesn’t truly deserve the ridicule he’s about to receive for a full year, but Herbert also doesn’t need excuses from his supporters. There have been and will be many times to go to bat for Herbert; today is not that day. He’s not a charity case. He’s among the most accomplished players in NFL history through five seasons and his story is still being written. Herbert needs to dig deep, bite down, and find his best when the lights are the brightest, as the greats in all sports are required to.
Herbert went out on his proverbial shield this time, but if he is the player he’s thought to be, his opportunities to redeem himself will come again.
