Oregon Ducks 5-Star Receiver Dakorien Moore Compared to Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith
Oregon Ducks recruit Dakorien Moore is ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2025 per 247Sports. Moore signed with the Ducks during the Early National Signing Day and they hope he can be an instant contributor as a freshman the second he steps on the field next season.
The top freshman wide receiver in college football this season has been Ohio State Buckeyes’ Jeremiah Smith and he has been incredible. Could Moore be the Smith of next season?
Can Dakorien Moore Produce Immediately for Ducks in 2025?
Dakorien Moore is rated a five-star prospect and ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2025. In the 2025 Under Armor All-American game earlier this month, Moore took home the Game MVP with 136 all-purpose yards and a punt return for a touchdown.
Moore headlines a loaded recruiting class for Ducks coach Dan Lanning. Oregon has the No. 4 ranked recruiting class for 2025 per 247Sports. They landed three five-star players in wide receiver Dakorien Moore, cornerback Na'eem Offord, and cornerback Brandon Finney.
Even though Moore will only be a true freshman, that doesn’t mean that he won’t be able to be an instant impact player. Arguably the best wide receiver this season in college football has been Ohio State true freshman Jeremiah Smith.
Moore and Smith were both the top ranked wide receivers in their respective classes.
Ducks fans know Smith all too well after he dominated the Oregon defense in the Buckeyes 41-21 win over the Ducks in the Rose Bowl. Smith hauled in 7 receptions for 187 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Freshman Sensation Jeremiah Smith
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has already established himself as one of the elite players in college football. He was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2024 has shown that he already might be the best wide receiver in all of college football.
This season, Smith has 71 receptions for 1,227 yards and 14 touchdowns. His Buckeyes are just one win away from being national champions. Ohio State will face Notre Dame on Jan. 20 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.
Ohio State suffered a devastating loss to end the regular season to rival Michigan, but has turned things around in the playoff. Ohio State kicked off the first round with a 42-17 demolition of the Tennessee Volunteers. Next, they went to the knock out the No. 1 ranked Oregon Ducks 41-21. The Buckeyes then punched their ticket to the National Title game with a 28-14 win over the Texas Longhorns.
