5-Star Receiver Dakorien Moore Announces Commitment To Oregon Ducks With Smoke Bomb
The nation's No. 1 wide receiver recruit Dakorien Moore is already turning heads. Moore announced his commitment to the Oregon Ducks over the Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes in style.
On his Instagram live, Moore released a smoke bomb, similar to a gender reveal, that hurled green and yellow smoke into the air as Moore yelled, “We taking it to the west coast!”
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks made history by landing the program’s highest-rated recruit ever in the five-star Duncanville (TX) wide receiver Moore.
Texas was a heavy-favorite to land Moore, with a 89.4 percent confidence score to land the five-star per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.
Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples' father is Moore's high school head coach at Duncanville (TX).
Moore said the most important thing that went into his decision was trust in the coaching staff.
Moore has been with the varsity squad at Duncanville since his freshman season in 2021, racking up 130 catches for 2,653 yards and 29 touchdowns over that time, including 71 catches for 1,523 yards and 18 scores in his junior campaign.
Standing 5-foot-11 and weighing in at 186 pounds, Moore is currently a consensus five-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 3 player nationally, No. 1 wide receiver, and No. 1 player in the state of Texas.
Oregon recruiting had an extremely successful June, and now is considered the hottest team in the country on the recruiting trail right now.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks landed six pledges in June. The Ducks landed commitments from five-star recruits Jordon Davison and Dorian Brew, as well as four-star talents Josiah Sharma and Dashaan Brame.
The Ducks' 2025 recruiting class skyrocketed to No. 3 in the On3 national recruiting rankings with Dakorien Moore’s commitment, trailing only Ohio State and Alabama.
Moore joins major receiver talent for the Ducks' 2025 class: with five-star Dallas Wilson and four-star Isaiah Mozee already committed to the program.