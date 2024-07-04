Oregon Football Chance To Steal No. 1 Wide Receiver Dakorien Moore Away From Texas Longhorns?
The Oregon Ducks are in the running for the nation's No. 1 wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class, Dakorien Moore. The entire country will be watching as the five-star announces his commitment today, July 4th at 8 p.m. CT.
After decommitting from the LSU Tigers last month, Moore has narrowed his finalists to an elite group that includes Oregon, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, while keeping LSU in the mix.
Texas is a heavy-favorite to land Moore, with a 89.4 percent confidence score to land the five-star per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.
However, Oregon is not out of the picture. The Ducks have a connection to Moore that other teams do not have. Oregon's running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples' father is Moore's high school head coach at Duncanville (TX).
“I knew him before he really got all the way into college football,” Moore said about Samples to On3. "Obviously his dad is my coach so I know everything that his dad is teaching me is what he taught his son. So I feel like he’s been coached well, he’s been taught well... He’s grown up to be a great man and mentor that I could trust. So him being there definitely gave them (Oregon) a slight advantage but he just got there, so I can’t just them on the season that they had and stuff like that. He plays a factor but not too big.”
Moore is fresh off his official visit to Oregon on June 21 and also took trips to Texas on June 14, LSU on June 7, and Ohio State on May 31.
Moore is ranked as the No. 3 player nationally, No. 1 wide receiver, and No. 1 player in the state of Texas. He is the consensus No. 1 receiver in the country per all four major recruiting services.
Oregon recruiting had an extremely successful June, and might be the hottest team in the country on the recruiting trail right now.
In just the last week, the Ducks have landed commitments from five-star recruits Jordon Davison and Dorian Brew, as well as four-star talents Josiah Sharma and Dashaan Brame.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks landed six pledges in June. The Ducks' 2025 recruiting class skyrocketed to No. 5 in the On3 national recruiting rankings, trailing only Ohio State, Alabama, LSU and Georgia.