Can Oregon Football Beat Georgia For 4-Star Offensive Tackle? Commitment Announcement Looms
EUGENE- As the college football offseason continues many elite programs are looking to compete on the recruiting trail rather than the football field. Oregon is one of these programs. Coach Dan Lanning and his staff are looking to grow their class of 2025 commitments.
Oregon Currently sits at No. 7 on 247 Sports’ 2025 overall football team rankings with 14 athletes committed. Ahead of the Ducks in the rankings are Oklahoma (No.6), Texas A&M (No. 5), Notre Dame (No.4), Georgia (No.3), Alabama (No. 2) and Ohio State (No.1).
One top talent Oregon is looking to add to its growing 2025 class is offensive tackle Juan Gaston.
The 2025 four-star offensive lineman has officially set his commitment date for August 2nd and the Ducks are among Gaston’s top four.
Gaston is one of the largest recruits in America. The 6-foot-7, 360-pound athlete has been recruited by numerous programs across the nation. However, Gaston has narrowed down these programs to South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, and Oregon.
The Atlanta-native ranks as the No. 190 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. A commitment from Gaston is sure to boost Oregon's already top-five offensive line.
Oregon’s 2025 Recruiting Class:
- Dorian Brew
- Dallas Wilson
- Nasir Wyatt
- Da’Saahn Brame
- Akili Smith Jr.
- Ziyare Addison
- Dierre Hill
- Jordon Davison
- Matthew Johnson
- Brandon Finney
- Isaiah Mozee
- Cooper Perry
- Josiah Sharma
- Demetri Manning
Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.