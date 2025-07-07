5-Star Recruit Anthony Jones To Commit To Oregon Ducks Over Alabama, Texas A&M?
The Oregon Ducks have found exciting momentum with their recruiting class of 2026, landing big-time commitments from two five-stars in safety Jett Washington and offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho. The next target to watch for the Ducks to land is five-star edge rusher Anthony Jones.
Jones is one of the top prospects from the class of 2026 still uncommitted. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, he is the No. 20 recruit in the nation, the No. 3 edge rusher, and the No. 2 player from Alabama. Jones is expected to announce his decision in July and has narrowed down his top three schools to the Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Texas A&M Aggies.
Alabama is the in-state team, and Jones has been a fan of the Crimson Tide since he was a kid. Alabama has also had recent success with recruiting, as coach Kalen Deboer is building a talented team. The Texas A&M Aggies have the No. 3 ranked recruiting class in the nation and have hosted Jones for several visits.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi are making a late push for Jones, and it is keeping the Ducks in the running. Since Lanning took over as coach for the program, Oregon has had one of the top defenses, which stands out to recruits.
The Ducks had one defensive lineman taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh Steelers’ Derrick Harmon. Oregon has done well developing players and getting them ready to take the next step in the NFL. With a defensive-minded head coach and an overall successful program, Jones would fit right in with the Oregon Ducks.
“A few months ago, Oregon was not viewed as a threat in this race, but things changed. He has visited multiple times, including for a game last fall. Kamran Araghi is the lead recruiter for Jones and the two have had deep talks about the fit, how he could see the field early and the type of coaching he would receive,” On3’s Chad Simmons wrote.
Simmons puts the Ducks at No. 3 of his top schools, naming Alabama the favorite, but also argues that Oregon is right there with the others, as it is a tight race for the five-star recruit. The recent recruiting success for Oregon could play a role in Jones’ decision, with the momentum in their favor, and the players coming in could keep the Ducks as a top team.
It has been a big week for the Oregon Ducks on the recruiting trail. The biggest commitment came on July 3 when five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho chose Oregon. Iheanacho is the highest-rated offensive lineman in history to commit to Oregon.
Just one day before Iheanacho, four-star interior offensive lineman Tommy Tofi flipped his decision from the Cal Bears to the Ducks. Tofi was the second player in a week to flip from Cal to Oregon.
The Oregon Ducks’ recruiting class of 2026 now ranks No. 8 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten. The class is up to 14 commits, featuring two five-star and eight four-star recruits. After missing out on big players in the spring, Oregon has full momentum and could land another five-star recruit this month.