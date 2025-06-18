Elite 5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Favoring Oregon Ducks Over USC, Alabama?
Five-star safety recruit Jett Washington is nearing a decision on his commitment. Washington has narrowed down his final three schools, including the Oregon Ducks. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are working to build its recruiting class of 2026, and Washington could be the next big commitment for the Ducks.
Washington had an official visit with the Ducks earlier in June and kept the program high on Washington's list. Oregon hosted a visit that felt like home to the five-star recruit, pushing the Ducks into his top three. Washington’s other two finalists are the Alabama Crimson Tide and the USC Trojans.
Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Washington is the No. 27 recruit in the nation, the No. 3 safety, and the No. 1 player in Nevada. Washington is confident in his top three and would play for each of them. The five-star recruit updated On3 on how close he is to his decision.
“I am getting closer to a decision. I just have figure out the best place for me. Where I see the best fit for me at is where I will go. If is about where is best for me now and in the future. It is something I hope to know before the start of my senior season,” Washington told On3.
Lanning and the Ducks have struggled to gain momentum with its class of 2026. Between facing top recruits decommitting, and missing out on other top prospects, Washington would be a big pickup for Oregon.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Legend Kenjon Barner Calls Out USC Trojans Fans
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Traeshon Holden Biggest Undrafted Free Agent Steal?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Tristan Phillips Reveals Recruitment Update
Oregon defensive backs and co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton is playing a vital role in Washington’s recruitment. He has been with the Ducks since 2023 and has helped grow a dominant defense. Four-star safety recruit Xavier Lherisse committed to the Ducks on Feb. 26. Adding Washington and Lherisse would create a strong secondary that would create a challenge for opposing offenses.
The Ducks have received eight commitments, but the players the team has recruited are talented, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. While the lone five-star recruit is tight end Kendre Harrison, the Ducks have recruited five defensive players.
In addition to Lherisse Oregon has received commitments from four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips, three-star defensive lineman Viliami Moala, and three-star edge Dutch Horisk. The addition of Washington will not only boost the program’s recruiting rankings, but the defensive unit as a whole.
“Oregon is still high on my list and I’m feeling pretty good about them. It is a great program and they are recruiting me as hard as anyone. Coach Hampton is a great coach, coach Lanning has the program going up and I liked it a lot,” Washington continued.
Each of Washington’s final three schools are successful teams but USC and Alabama are coming off of a slight down year. Since taking the job in 2021, Lanning has had the program trending upward, improving each season. The Ducks’ season did not end as the team would have hoped, losing in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal, but Oregon did have an undefeated regular season and was the No. 1 ranked team in the nation.
Oregon's recruiting class of 2026 ranks No. 8 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten. It may be a tight race, but the Ducks have a high chance of landing the five-star safety.