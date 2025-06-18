Ducks Digest

Elite 5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Favoring Oregon Ducks Over USC, Alabama?

Five-star safety recruit Jett Washington has narrowed down his top three schools, including the Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans, and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Washington is interested in all three programs, but Oregon coach Dan Lanning has been pushing hard for Washington.

Angela Miele

Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Five-star safety recruit Jett Washington is nearing a decision on his commitment. Washington has narrowed down his final three schools, including the Oregon Ducks. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are working to build its recruiting class of 2026, and Washington could be the next big commitment for the Ducks.

Washington had an official visit with the Ducks earlier in June and kept the program high on Washington's list. Oregon hosted a visit that felt like home to the five-star recruit, pushing the Ducks into his top three. Washington’s other two finalists are the Alabama Crimson Tide and the USC Trojans. 

Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Washington is the No. 27 recruit in the nation, the No. 3 safety, and the No. 1 player in Nevada. Washington is confident in his top three and would play for each of them. The five-star recruit updated On3 on how close he is to his decision.

“I am getting closer to a decision. I just have figure out the best place for me. Where I see the best fit for me at is where I will go. If is about where is best for me now and in the future. It is something I hope to know before the start of my senior season,” Washington told On3.

Lanning and the Ducks have struggled to gain momentum with its class of 2026. Between facing top recruits decommitting, and missing out on other top prospects, Washington would be a big pickup for Oregon.

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on in the second quarter against the Ohio State Bu
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on in the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Oregon defensive backs and co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton is playing a vital role in Washington’s recruitment. He has been with the Ducks since 2023 and has helped grow a dominant defense. Four-star safety recruit Xavier Lherisse committed to the Ducks on Feb. 26. Adding Washington and Lherisse would create a strong secondary that would create a challenge for opposing offenses. 

The Ducks have received eight commitments, but the players the team has recruited are talented, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. While the lone five-star recruit is tight end Kendre Harrison, the Ducks have recruited five defensive players.

In addition to Lherisse Oregon has received commitments from four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips, three-star defensive lineman Viliami Moala, and three-star edge Dutch Horisk. The addition of Washington will not only boost the program’s recruiting rankings, but the defensive unit as a whole.

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning poses with the Leishman Trophy during the Ros
Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning poses with the Leishman Trophy during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Oregon is still high on my list and I’m feeling pretty good about them. It is a great program and they are recruiting me as hard as anyone. Coach Hampton is a great coach, coach Lanning has the program going up and I liked it a lot,” Washington continued.

Each of Washington’s final three schools are successful teams but USC and Alabama are coming off of a slight down year. Since taking the job in 2021, Lanning has had the program trending upward, improving each season. The Ducks’ season did not end as the team would have hoped, losing in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal, but Oregon did have an undefeated regular season and was the No. 1 ranked team in the nation. 

Oregon's recruiting class of 2026 ranks No. 8 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten. It may be a tight race, but the Ducks have a high chance of landing the five-star safety. 

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a writer covering the USC Trojans on Sports Illustrated. She graduated from Rutgers University with a Master’s in Communication and Media in 2024. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2022 from Rowan University. She graduated with a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media. Since graduating from Rowan University, she has been a contributor on various websites, most recently covering the NFL and college football for The Forkball.

