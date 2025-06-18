Elite 11 Top Performing Quarterbacks: Two Oregon Ducks Recruiting Targets Bryson Beaver, Matt Ponatoski
The Elite 11 is the nation's premier quarterback camp since 1999. The 20 top rising seniors from across the country will compete against each other from June 17 through June 19 in Los Angeles, California. By the end of the event, the 2025 Elite 11 will name a Most Valuable Player.
Alums of the Elite 11 include Pittsburgh Steelers Aaron Rodgers, Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts, Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels, Detroit Lions Jared Goff, Houston Texans CJ Stroud, Los Angeles Rams Matthew Stafford, and many other starting quarterbacks from around the National Football League.
The Oregon Ducks have two recruiting targets competing at the prestigious series this summer, four-star Bryson Beaver and four-star Matt Pontaoski. Former four-star Oregon commit Jonas Williams, now committed to the USC Trojans, will also be in attendance.
Both quarterbacks in Beaver and Ponatoski are turning heads at Elite 11 already, earning the "top performer" title from On3.
After receiving his offer from Oregon just under a week ago, Beaver de-committed from the Boise State Broncos and set an official visit to Eugene on June 20. He also received offers from the Ole Miss Rebels and the Alabama Crimson Tide soon after his recruitment opened back up.
With Vista Murrieta in California, the 6-3 and 195-pound gunslinger is ranked as the No. 19 quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class, according to On3.
Beaver has had quite the high school career, collecting 6,458 passing yards and 63 touchdowns on a 60.1 completion rate through 34 games. He has also rushed for 387 yards and three touchdowns through his three varsity seasons.
Pontaoski is a dual-athlete from Cincinnati, Ohio, playing both football and baseball. He's planning to play either shortstop or as a right-handed pitcher, along with quarterback at the collegiate level.
He's narrowed his choices down to four finalists: Oregon, along with the Kentucky Wildcats, the Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Arkansas Razorbacks from the Southeastern Conference.
Through 15 games with Archbishop Moeller in his junior campaign, the 6-2 and 190-pound quarterback threw for 4,085 passing yards and 56 touchdowns to just three interceptions on the gridiron.
The 2024 Ohio Gatorade Football Player of the Year ranks Ponatoski as the No. 100 recruit overall and No. 5 prospect from the state of Ohio, but even more importantly, the No. 9 quarterback in the country (per On3).
Ponatoski will be joining Beaver on an official visit to the Pacific Northwest on June 20 to check in with offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Will Stein, as well as baseball coach Mark Wasikowski.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has yet to sign a quarterback from the class of 2026. Five-star recruit Ryder Lyons from Folsom, California, is another name to keep an eye on. He will be deciding between the likes of the Ducks, USC, Ole Miss, and the BYU Cougars.
In the updated On3's 2026 recruiting rankings, Oregon is ranked No. 8 in all of college football and No. 3 in the Big Ten Conference.