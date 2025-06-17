5-Star EDGE Anthony Jones To Commit To Oregon Ducks Over Auburn, Texas A&M?
The Oregon Ducks are looking to build out the foundation of their 2026 recruiting class as they host their top targets on official visits. Over this past weekend, the Ducks hosted another batch of recruits on campus, including five-star edge rusher Anthony Jones.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks' recruiting class currently sits as the No. 36 class in the country according to 247Sports rankings, but nabbing a player of Jones' caliber would put Oregon's recruiting class but on the right path.
Jones spoke with On3 and raved about his recent visit to Oregon over this past weekend. He was one of a handful of the Ducks' top targets to be on campus.
“This visit definitely helped them. On this visit, I was building more relationships. It was great being around the coaches. We talked about a lot of stuff. Then we played basketball at coach Lanning’s house, we went fishing and my parents loved the campus. It was a very good visit. They all make me feel comfortable and like a priority,. The message was to come to Eugene and be different," Jones said.
The No. 3 edge rusher and No. 16 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Jones has 37 offers, but has began to narrow down his list. Auburn, Miami, and Texas A&M are all vying for Jones' pledge in addition to Oregon.
Cooper Petagna of 247Sports said that there is an obvious role for Jones at the next level with a chance to become a contributor early with the right program.
"Physically imposing pass rusher in possession of a high octane motor. A polished defender with a sneaky athletic profile, Jones appears more geared to add value as a run defender early in his collegiate career while projecting as a high floor 3-4 OLB that can also add situational pass rush ability off the edge in obvious passing downs," Petagna said.
Oregon's 2026 recruiting class has only one edge rusher committed in three-star Dutch Horisk. If the Ducks were to land Jones, he would become the highest-rated recruit in their 2026 recruiting class.
The Ducks' recruiting class is currently defense heavy with five of their eight pledges lining up on that side of the ball. However, Oregon's only five-star commit is currently tight end Kendre prospect Harrison. Tony Cumberland, a four-star defensive lineman, is the highest-rated defender in their recruiting class, but that could change sooner than later.
Five-star safety Jett Washington has received a prediction in favor of Oregon from Steve Wiltfong of On3 over the weekend. Washington is the No. 2 safety and No. 18 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings.
Despite not having the highest ranked recruiting class, if the Ducks are able to land a few key recruits just before the fall rolls around, they should be in good shape before the Early National Signing Period.