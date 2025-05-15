Oregon Ducks Schedule Recruiting Visit With 5-Star Linebacker Anthony Jones
After some notable misses recently, the Oregon Ducks are looking to add to their 2026 recruiting class in a major way with their latest target.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, five-star edge rusher Anthony "Tank" Jones has scheduled an official visit to Oregon from June 13-15. The Ducks originally offered him on Feb. 27.
A product of St. Paul's Episcopal in Mobile, AL., Jones' other official visits are with the Auburn Tigers (May 16-18), Miami Hurricanes (May 30-June 1), Texas A&M Aggies (June 5-7) and Alabama Crimson Tide (June 20-22).
The No. 2 overall player and a five-star talent on 247Sports' composite rankings, Jones is no doubt one of the more intriguing pass rushers in the class, evident by his offers list.
Jones also received offers from the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans, LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Arkansas Razorbacks, Clemson Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Oklahoma Sooners, Michigan Wolverines, Tennessee Volunteers, Penn State Nittany Lions, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and many more.
Oregon's 2026 class currently consists of commitments from four-stars like tight end Kendre Harrison, linebacker Tristan Phillips, defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, running back Tradarian Ball and three-stars like edge Dutch Horisk, defensive lineman Villiami Moala and safety Xavier Lherisse.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins shared why he thinks Jones is "on the short list" for top edge rushers in the 2026 class.
"Will be on the short list when talking about the best edge rushers in the ’26 class. Shows off an elite get-off, can dip and bend and has great closing speed," Biggins wrote. "Has the athleticism to chase down plays from behind and shows a crazy motor. Natural pass rusher at an early age and knows how to use his hands and can win with multiple counters."
During his freshman season in 2022, Jones finished with 30 tackles, 15 sacks, two interceptions and one pick-six, according to 247Sports. He also played on offense, where he caught three more touchdowns.
Securing a commitment from Jones would be a major step in the right direction, but as the Ducks are well aware, a verbal pledge sometimes doesn't mean much in this era of college football.
Oregon has also lost a handful of commitments in recent months, including four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene (flipped to Washington Huskies), four-star quarterback Jonas Williams (flipped to USC Trojans), four-star offensive tackle Bott Mulitalo (flipped to BYU Cougars) in the 2026 class along with four-star receiver Dallas Wilson (flipped to Florida Gators) in the 2025 class.
The Ducks will open up the season at home on Aug. 30 against the Montana State Bobcats. Oregon will then host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6 before the Big Ten opener at Northwestern on Sept. 13. After that, Ducks will close out non-conference play against Oregon State before continuing through Big Ten play.