Oregon Ducks Recruiting Momentum: Messiah Hampton, Bryson Beaver, Jett Washington
The Oregon Ducks have found some recent success on the recruiting trail, landing a commitment from four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton on Friday.
Just hours after Oregon offered class of 2026 quarterback Bryson Beaver on Thursday, Beaver announced he would be de-committing from the Boise State Broncos. Beaver had been committed to Boise State since April 19, but will now reopen his recruitment.
Beaver told On3’s Steve Wiltfong that he threw for Oregon on Wednesday when they gave him an offer.
“I threw for Oregon tonight and they offered,” Beaver said. “I’m super stoked.”
Bryson Beaver announced on his X account on Thursday that he would be decommitting from the Boise State Broncos shortly after getting an offer from Oregon.
“Earlier this week, after speaking with Coach (Spencer) Danielson, I made the decision to recommit from Boise State and reopen my recruiting process. This decision was a tremendously difficult one, because of how good the Boise State family has been to us,” Beaver said in his X post.
Getting offered by Oregon seems to be a big reason for this announcement coming at this time. It will be interesting to see if Beaver schedules a visit to Eugene in the coming days.
Bryson Beaver is a 6-2, 200 pound quarterback out of Murrieta, California. Beaver is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 72 quarterback in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite. Beaver was evaluated by director of scouting Andrew Ivins earlier this week.
“Confident passer with surprising escape powers that’s willing to challenge both man and zone coverage at all three levels…Can drive the football with both pace and touch to the intermediate level and win with anticipatory throws,” Ivins said. “Effective on sprint/roll outs as he has proven to be rather accurate on the overall and will drop to generate torque. Finds ways to ge tout of sacks and will extend plays with his creativity as he spins away from defenders.”
In addition to these strengths, Ivins also talked about the weaknesses he has seen in Beaver’s game.
“Can get caught trying to do a little too much at times, but a hunt-or-be-hunted can be hard to find in a young signal caller, Ivins said. “Needs to improve as a deep-shot taker and keep progressing as a decision maker, but should be viewed as a late-bloomer that has the tools to eventually emerge as a trusted starter on Saturdays.”
Jett Washington Visits Eugene
Jett Washington is rated as a five-star recruit and the No. 2 overall safety in the class of 2026 per 247Sports.
Will Ducks coach Dan Lanning be able to land Bryson Beaver and Jett Washington? Washington is uncommitted and considering Oregon. This could be a major boost to the Ducks 2026 class. Washington had a visit to Eugene last weekend.