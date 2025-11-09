AP Top 25 Poll Shuffles After More Ranked Teams Fall
Week 11 of the college football season is in the books, and the AP Top 25 Poll is expected to see a decent amount of shuffling upon its release on Sunday.
No. 9 Texas Tech solidified themselves as the top team in the Big 12 after ruining No. 8 BYU's undefeated season. Meanwhile, the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers and No. 6 Oregon Ducks survived upset scares on the road.
AP Top 25 Poll Prediction
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Ole Miss
8. Texas Tech
9. Notre Dame
10. Oklahoma
11. Texas
12. Vanderbilt
13. Georgia Tech
14. BYU
15. Utah
16. Miami
17. Virginia
18. USC
19. Michigan
20. Tennessee
21. Virginia
22. Louisville
23. Cincinnati
24. Pittsburgh
25. James Madison
Near Upsets
Penn State nearly got the job done against Indiana, but some heroics from Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza as well as a catch of the year candidate from wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. saved Indiana from the upset with a touchdown in the final minute.
Iowa was nearly ranked inside the AP Top 25 Poll, and the Hawkeyes almost pulled off the upset against the Oregon Ducks inside a rainy Kinnick Stadium. Instead, Oregon's hopes for the College Football Playoff remain alive, and the Ducks can expect to stay put in the AP Poll.
No. 4 Alabama pulled away from LSU at home, and the Crimson Tide have a clear path to the SEC Championship Game. No. 15 Vanderbilt needed 28 second-half points as well as an overtime touchdown in order to beat Auburn.
Biggest Risers, Fallers, in AP Poll
Who will be the biggest beneficiaries of Saturday's upsets? Teams like Vanderbilt and 18 Miami should move up the poll with No. 12 Virginia and No. 14 Louisville losing. No. 19 Missouri will most likely fall out of the top-25 after falling to No. 3 Texas A&M.
This deep into the season, the top of the AP Poll is rather solidified, barring any major upsets. Still, No. 8 BYU's loss to Texas Tech should drop the Cougars down the rankings. Will BYU remain inside the top-15? On the other hand, there is not much room at the top of the rankings for the Red Raiders to climb.
MORE: Weather Intensifies For Oregon Ducks Game At Iowa
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update Before Pivotal Road Test Against Iowa
MORE: Ranking Oregon Ducks New Uniform Combination For Iowa Game
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
No. 12 Virginia and No. 14 Louisville will also drop after both ACC teams suffered upsets at home. Wake Forest got the best of Virginia in regulation while Cal defeated Louisville in overtime. Louisville's ACC and CFP hopes essentially ended with the loss to Cal, and the Cardinals will also see their ranking suffer on Sunday.
After Saturday's results, the top of the ACC is crowded with four teams with one conference loss: No. 16 Georgia Tech, Virginia, Pittsburgh, and SMU.
No. 24 Washington lost to Wisconsin, and the Huskies should fall out of the rankings as a result. Consequently, No. 20 USC is now the only ranked team remaining on Oregon's schedule. The Trojans have a tough matchup with Iowa on Saturday before traveling to Eugene for the Nov. 22 matchup with the Ducks.
Week 11 AP Top 25 Poll
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Ole Miss
8. BYU
9. Texas Tech
10. Notre Dame
11. Oklahoma
12. Virginia
13. Texas
14. Louisville
15. Vanderbilt
16. Georgia Tech
17. Utah
18. Miami
19. Missouri
20. USC
21. Michigan
22. Memphis
23. Tennessee
24. Washington
25. Cincinnati