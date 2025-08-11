Top-25 Poll To Shake Up Texas, Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon Ducks In Rankings?
The college football season has not quite arrived, but the AP Top-25 Poll is set to come out on Monday, leaving many college football fans wondering teams will be ranked. Will the Texas Longhorns take the spot? Where will Big Ten contenders like Penn State, Ohio State, and the Oregon Ducks be ranked?
Other teams like the Clemson Tigers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are also vying for a spot near the top of the rankings. While preseason polls are notoriously unreliable, they do provide an idea of expectations for the upcoming season.
CBS Sports released their preseason rankings, giving a potential preview to what the AP Top-25 Poll might look like on Monday.
Where Will Oregon Ducks Be Ranked?
Oregon ended the 2024 regular season with a No. 1 national ranking. Starters such as quarterback Dillon Gabriel and offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. went on to the next level. Ducks coach Dan Lanning brought in new talent in the offseason, but much uncertainty lies ahead with a different-looking team.
Because of the unpredictability surrounding the Ducks’ roster, many national analysts have listed Oregon behind Big Ten foes Penn State and Ohio State in preseason rankings.
The Ducks find themselves inside the top 10 in the latest preseason rankings from CBS Sports Still, Oregon’s No. 7 spot isn’t where the program found itself well into the 2024 season.
CBS Sports' Preseason Top 25
No. 1 Texas Longhorns
No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 4 Clemson Tigers
No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs
No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 7 Oregon Ducks
No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 9 LSU Tigers
No. 10 Miami Hurricanes
No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils
No. 12 Florida Gators
No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini
No. 14 Kansas State Wildcats
Noo. 15 Michigan Wolverines
No. 16 South Carolina Gamecocks
No. 17 SMU Mustangs
No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies
No. 19 Iowa State Cyclones
No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers
No. 21 Texas Tech Raiders
No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels
No. 23 Indiana Hoosiers
No. 24 Oklahoma Sooners
No. 25 Utah Utes
Oregon Solidifying Its Depth Chart
The Longhorns return third-year quarterback Arch Manning this season, while Big Ten programs Penn State and Ohio State return top offensive players like Nittany Lions’ quarterback Drew Allar and Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
On the offensive side of the field, Oregon will have a new starting quarterback and new names leading the running back and wide receiver rooms.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is who many predict to earn the starting job, but he’ll likely look a lot different from when he was thrown into the fire as a true freshman at UCLA in 2023. Meanwhile, fans will see how transfer running back Makhi Hughes fits into the Ducks’ backfield.
Oregon completed its first fall scrimmage on Saturday and Lanning stated that the staff should have some idea of a depth chart following the second scrimmage.
“As we go into that second scrimmage, there'll be some pieces of the puzzle we want in certain spots, but there's still a lot of competition to be had,” Lanning said. “And start still a lot of guys we evaluate where they're at from a winning football standpoint.”
The Ducks added a lot of talent between the transfer portal and the 2025 recruiting class. While former Purdue safety Dillon Thieneman and five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore are additions that will likely strengthen Oregon’s lineup, a lack of continuity makes it hard to predict the Ducks’ exact standing before they play their first game.
Oregon steadily made its way up the national top 10 rankings each week of the 2024 season until it became No. 1 in the nation. It could be a similar storyline in 2025 as the new puzzle pieces start fitting together.