Ducks Digest

Top-25 Poll To Shake Up Texas, Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon Ducks In Rankings?

A new preseason ranking predicts where each team will be ranked in 2025. With the upcoming release of the AP Top-25 Poll, where will teams like the Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, and more be ranked?

Lily Crane

Aug 31, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads the team into the stadium before the game against the Idaho Vandals at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads the team into the stadium before the game against the Idaho Vandals at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The college football season has not quite arrived, but the AP Top-25 Poll is set to come out on Monday, leaving many college football fans wondering teams will be ranked. Will the Texas Longhorns take the spot? Where will Big Ten contenders like Penn State, Ohio State, and the Oregon Ducks be ranked?

Other teams like the Clemson Tigers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are also vying for a spot near the top of the rankings. While preseason polls are notoriously unreliable, they do provide an idea of expectations for the upcoming season.

CBS Sports released their preseason rankings, giving a potential preview to what the AP Top-25 Poll might look like on Monday.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning answers questions from the media during SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel.
Jul 15, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning answers questions from the media during SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Where Will Oregon Ducks Be Ranked?

Oregon ended the 2024 regular season with a No. 1 national ranking. Starters such as quarterback Dillon Gabriel and offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. went on to the next level. Ducks coach Dan Lanning brought in new talent in the offseason, but much uncertainty lies ahead with a different-looking team.

Because of the unpredictability surrounding the Ducks’ roster, many national analysts have listed Oregon behind Big Ten foes Penn State and Ohio State in preseason rankings.

The Ducks find themselves inside the top 10 in the latest preseason rankings from CBS Sports Still, Oregon’s No. 7 spot isn’t where the program found itself well into the 2024 season.

CBS Sports' Preseason Top 25

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Rankings Big Ten Dante Moore Ohio State Penn State Texas Longhorns Dillon Thieneman Makhi Hughes
Aug 31, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads the team into the stadium before the game against the Idaho Vandals at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

No. 1 Texas Longhorns

No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 4 Clemson Tigers

No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs

No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 7 Oregon Ducks

No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 9 LSU Tigers

No. 10 Miami Hurricanes

No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils

No. 12 Florida Gators

No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini

No. 14 Kansas State Wildcats

Noo. 15 Michigan Wolverines

No. 16 South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 17 SMU Mustangs

No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies

No. 19 Iowa State Cyclones

No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers

No. 21 Texas Tech Raiders

No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels

No. 23 Indiana Hoosiers

No. 24 Oklahoma Sooners

No. 25 Utah Utes

MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Oregon Ducks Transfers Bear Alexander, Makhi Hughes, Dillon Thieneman Turning Heads

MORE: Cleveland Browns’ Kevin Stefanski Gives Reason For Sitting Dillon Gabriel

MORE: Why The Kansas City Chiefs Are 'Worried' About Denver Broncos, Quarterback Bo Nix

MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Matchup On The Horizon?

Oregon Solidifying Its Depth Chart

The Longhorns return third-year quarterback Arch Manning this season, while Big Ten programs Penn State and Ohio State return top offensive players like Nittany Lions’ quarterback Drew Allar and Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

On the offensive side of the field, Oregon will have a new starting quarterback and new names leading the running back and wide receiver rooms.

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Rankings Big Ten Dante Moore Ohio State Penn State Texas Longhorns Dillon Thieneman Makhi Hughes
Combat Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. carries the ball as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is who many predict to earn the starting job, but he’ll likely look a lot different from when he was thrown into the fire as a true freshman at UCLA in 2023. Meanwhile, fans will see how transfer running back Makhi Hughes fits into the Ducks’ backfield.

Oregon completed its first fall scrimmage on Saturday and Lanning stated that the staff should have some idea of a depth chart following the second scrimmage.

“As we go into that second scrimmage, there'll be some pieces of the puzzle we want in certain spots, but there's still a lot of competition to be had,” Lanning said.  “And start still a lot of guys we evaluate where they're at from a winning football standpoint.”

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Rankings Big Ten Dante Moore Ohio State Penn State Texas Longhorns Dillon Thieneman Makhi Hughes
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore runs the ball as the Ducks host the Spartans Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks added a lot of talent between the transfer portal and the 2025 recruiting class. While former Purdue safety Dillon Thieneman and five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore are additions that will likely strengthen Oregon’s lineup, a lack of continuity makes it hard to predict the Ducks’ exact standing before they play their first game.

Oregon steadily made its way up the national top 10 rankings each week of the 2024 season until it became No. 1 in the nation. It could be a similar storyline in 2025 as the new puzzle pieces start fitting together.

feed

Published |Modified
Lily Crane
LILY CRANE

Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.

Home/Football