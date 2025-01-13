Arizona State Lands Transfer Portal Lineman My'Keil Gardner From Oregon Ducks
Another Oregon Ducks transfer has found a new home in the portal as the 2024 college football season comes closer to an end.
Per reports from On3's Pete Nakos, the Arizona State Sun Devils have landed a commitment and ensuing signature from Oregon defensive lineman transfer My'Keil Gardner. He entered the portal on Thursday and will have four years of eligibility left.
Gardner posted one total tackle in three games last year as a freshman but did not record a statistic with the Ducks in 2024 after sitting the entire campaign due to an undisclosed injury.
Originally a three-star recruit in the 2023 class out of Liberty High School in Peoria, AZ, Gardner received offers from programs like Texas, USC, Washington State, UCLA, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Colorado State, Arizona State, Colorado, Iowa State, Nebraska and many more.
He took official visits to Michigan, Texas, Wisconsin, Cal and Oregon before committing to the Ducks on Aug. 3, 2022.
Gardner is now the seventh Oregon transfer to commit out of the portal since it opened last month. He joins safety Tyler Turner (Baylor), quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele (Cal), cornerback Khamari Terrell (Texas State), offensive tackle JacQawn McRoy (Arkansas), edge rushers Jaxson Jones (Utah), Emar'rion Winston (Baylor) and Jaeden Moore (Pitt) and receiver Ryan Pellum (undecided) as Oregon players that have entered the portal this offseason.
Despite the departures, the Ducks have also made some portal additions in running back Makhi Hughes (Tulane), receiver Malik Benson (Florida State), offensive tackle Isaiah World (Nevada), defensive lineman Bear Alexander (USC), cornerback Theran Johnson (Northwestern), safety Dillon Thieneman (Purdue), offensive lineman Alex Harkey (Texas State) and tight end Jamari Johnson (Louisville).
Gardner will now head to Tempe, where the Sun Devils are coming off one of the best seasons in program history. Under head coach Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State finished the year with an 11-3 record that was highlighted by winning a Big 12 Championship and earning a berth in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. However, the Sun Devils' season ended in heartbreak with a 39-31 double-overtime loss to the Texas Longhorns in the CFP quarterfinals at the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning talked about the talent out of the state of Arizona before the Ducks played in last year's Fiesta Bowl, a game Gardner saw action in. Now, he's headed back to his home state.
“There’s great football here in Arizona and I think it’s only getting better. There are certainly some great players who play here in Arizona. We want to be able to come to the state of Arizona and get the best players consistently. Having games like this gives us that opportunity," Lanning said.
