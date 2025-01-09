Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Cornerback Khamari Terrell Signs With Texas State
Oregon Ducks cornerback Khamari Terrell entered the transfer portal and has signed with the Texas State Bobcats football team, according to On3. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has had 11 players leave in the portal and added eight players in the portal.
The Ducks' 2025 transfer portal class currently ranks No. 8 in the country. Key transfers in include: Running back Makhi Hughes from Tulane, safety Dillon Thieneman from Purdue, tight end Jamari Johnson from Louisville, offensive tackle Isaiah World from Nevada, defensive lineman Bear Alexander from USC, and offensive tackle Alex Harvey from Texas State.
Thieneman is a huge get, as the No. 1 ranked transfer portal safey. The addition of Hughes is also vital for Oregon, as top running back Jordan James declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.
It is a coming home of sorts for Terrell, who was a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class from Shoemaker High School in Killeen, Texas, Terrell was a two-way player as well as a dynamic returner on special teams. He received offers from programs like Clemson, USC, Baylor, Mississippi State, LSU, Florida, Missouri and more. The Ducks offered him in Jan. 2022. He committed to Oregon during his official visit later that month before officially signing with the team in Feb. 2022. He also took official visits with Baylor and Mississippi State.
According to 247Sports' rankings, Terrell was the No. 29 cornerback in the class and the No. 36 overall player in the state of Texas.
During his freshman year in 2022, Terrell appeared in 10 of 13 games, mostly as a contributor on special teams. He posted a career-high seven total tackles that season.
In 2023, he continued to primarily have a role on special teams before finishing the campaign with six total tackles.
Oregon has now seen 10 portal departures, including three four-star players transfer. Those players being wide receiver Ryan Pellum, cornerback Kamari Terrell, and quarterbackJaron Keawe Sagapolute.
One of the most newsworthy departures came when Oregon quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele entered the transfer portal after spending a week with the football program as the Ducks prepped for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. Sagapolutele quickly committed to the Cal Bears, the same team that Oregon flipped him from. Sagapolutele is the No. 4 quarterback in the 2025 cycle.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning's 2025 roster is shaping up quite nicely as the Ducks look to defend their 2024 Big Ten Champions title.
