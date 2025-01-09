Oregon Ducks Defensive Lineman My'Keil Gardner Enters Transfer Portal
It's officially off-season time for Oregon Ducks Football, and that means adapting to the everchanging landscape of college football as well as adjusting to personnel changes due to recruiting, the NCAA Transfer Portal, and eligibility. The latest change for the Ducks comes in their depth at defensive line.
Second-year defensive lineman My'Keil Gardner has entered the Transfer Portal , according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports on Thursday. Gardner has four years of eligibility left.
Gardner saw minimal field time with the Ducks during his two years with the program. As a redshirt freshman, Gardner missed all of the 2024 campaign due to an undisclosed injury before the season even started. In 2023, Gardner saw actions in three games over 19 total snaps (18 defensive, one special teams) and recorded on tackle.
It's likely his inaction in 2024 will lead to Gardner petitioning for a medical redshirt, extending his eligibility.
“We’re anxious to get him back, but it won’t be something that happens overnight,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said about Gardner's injury in the days before the season opener against Idaho.
Gardner originally joined Oregon as a three-star recruit and the No. 09 prospect in his home state of Arizona for the class of 2023 according to 247 Sports. Gardner was the No. 55 ranked defensive lineman in the 2023 class.
During his time with the Ducks, Gardner played in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl against the Liberty Flames in his home state of Arizona. Lanning commented on the breadth of talent in the state while preparing for the match-up. The Ducks beat Liberty 45-6.
“There’s great football here in Arizona and I think it’s only getting better. There are certainly some great players who play here in Arizona. We want to be able to come to the state of Arizona and get the best players consistently. Having games like this give us that opportunity," Lanning said.
There is currently no reported schools Gardner is currently favoring while in the portal. However, the 6'2, 290lbs brings a lot of potential to any school looking to continue to develop big-body defensive talent in the trenches.
MORE: Are Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Winners or Losers? Dan Lanning's Big Commitments
MORE: Oregon Ducks 2026 Recruiting Class Ranks No. 1, Raves About Coach Dan Lanning
MORE: No. 1 Transfer Portal Running Back Makhi Hughes Commits to Oregon Ducks From Tulane, Alabama
Gardner is the 12th Oregon Duck to enter the Transfer Portal and the ninth scholarship player to do so as well. Edge Jaeden Moore (committed to Pittsburgh), edge Emar'rion Winston (committed to Baylor), safety Tyler Turner (committed to Baylor), cornerback Kamari Terrell (committed to Texas State), and edge Jaxson Jones (committed to Utah) are the rest of the Duck defensive athletes that entered the portal prior to Gardner.
Though Oregon's season ended after the Transfer Portal technically closed, athletes belonging to teams competing beyond that window are given five days to decide after the schools' season ends. Once an athlete decides to transfer, the university has two business days (48 hours) to process the request and make it available the the NCAA.
Oregon has since picked up defensive lineman Bear Alexander out of the Transfer Portal from USC, who is projected to make an immediate impact on the line for the Ducks. The Ducks also expect senior tackle Jamaree Caldwell to return after receiving an extra year of eligibility following the NCAA's new rules regarding junior colleges.
MORE: Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota Replaces Jayden Daniels, Earns Game Ball in Win
MORE: Oregon Ducks Receiver Ryan Pellum Enters Transfer Portal: Former 4-Star Recruit
MORE: College Football Analyst Critiques Comparisons of Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Nick Saban