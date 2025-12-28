What Austin Novosad's Transfer Decision Reveals About Oregon's Quarterback Room

There hasn’t been a lack of great quarterbacks to play for the Oregon Ducks over the years. Despite the program’s success at the position, the Ducks haven’t had a starting quarterback start and end his career at Oregon since Justin Herbert went pro following the 2019 season.

With the announcement that backup quarterback Austin Novosad is entering the transfer portal and Dante Moore’s future beyond 2025 uncertain, the Ducks’ starting quarterback for 2026 is unknown. Novosad's transfer likely doesn't impact Moore's NFL decision, but it will affect the Ducks' future at the quarterback position. If Moore ends up declaring for the NFL Draft, it’s a growing likelihood that the program finds its next quarterback in the portal.

Recent Journeys for Oregon Starting Quarterbacks

Herbert was a four-year starter for the Ducks – something that almost doesn’t happen at all in college football with one team anymore. After his tenure, redshirt sophomore Tyler Shough started in a shortened season due to COVID-19.

Shough began his career at Oregon but transferred following the 2020 season. The next four starting quarterbacks all finished their careers with the Ducks after transferring for the first, second or third time in their collegiate careers.

Anthony Brown started the 2021 season after beginning his career at Boston College. Bo Nix began his career at Auburn and played two seasons with the Ducks prior to going to the NFL. Dillon Gabriel had stints at UCF and Oklahoma before leading Oregon to a Big Ten Conference Championship.

Moore is in his second year in Eugene and first as a starter, but he began his career as a starter for the UCLA Bruins, a program that he flipped his original Oregon commitment to play for when he was in high school.

2026 Starting Quarterback Uncertain

There’s been speculation that recent Oregon backups, such as Novosad, would become the starter later in their Ducks careers. The changes to the transfer portal in 2021 have seemingly signified a change to the program’s approach to the position.

Barring additional transfers, Luke Moga, Brock Thomas and Akili Smith Jr. could be among the options at quarterback in 2026, as well as incoming four-star recruit Bryson Beaver. More than likely, however, the starter will be a quarterback who began his career elsewhere, whether it’s Moore or someone else.

Sam Leavitt played for former Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham at Arizona State and could be a viable option for the Ducks. Former Nebraska starter Dylan Raiola has also been linked to Oregon, while North Texas transfer Drew Mestemaker is another available option.

Oregon is among the programs, like Indiana, that have received criticism for not developing their own quarterbacks. Recent quarterbacks to finish as Heisman Trophy finalists or experience success in the NFL include Nix, Moore, 2025 Heisman-winner Fernando Mendoza, 2025 No. 1 pick Cam Ward and former Heisman-winner Caleb Williams – all transfers.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has made successful choices when it comes to which quarterback he’s selected from the portal since he’s been at the helm. Nix, Gabriel and Moore all made drastic statistical improvements after joining the Ducks, with Nix and Gabriel becoming Heisman finalists and Moore currently leading the team to a deep postseason run.