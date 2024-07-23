Big Ten Expansion? 'Focused' On Current 18 Teams, Says Commissioner Tony Petitti
The Oregon Ducks' new conference, the Big Ten conference, is one of the power two in college football, along with the SEC.
The addition of Oregon, the Washington Huskies, USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins means the Big Ten now has 18 schools.
One of the biggest questions for the Big Ten is, will it continue to add schools?
Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti addressed if the conference is looking to further expand to include teams like Clemson and Florida State.
"We're focused on the 18 right now," Petitti said. "We're comfortable where we are. We got to get this conference right and that's where the focus is."
Much of Petitti's press conference revolved around making sure the four first-year Big Ten schools are set up for success. He also addressed the travel concerns that are on the forefront of a conference that stretches from the west to the east coast.
"Our staff has focused on working with all four institutions to ensure they hit the ground running this summer," Petitti said. "This includes extensive collaboration with our coaching groups on scheduling and championship formats, marketing and branding alignment, and integration into academic Big Ten alliance."
Oregon, Petitti and the Big Ten are winners in college football realignment are are willing to continue to evolve to stay in the winners circle.
"Having said that, I really believe that scheduling is something that has to be constantly evaluated by sport," Petitti said. "I anticipate that we'll get a lot more right these next couple years with the way we've formatted and scheduled. While we feel really good about the work that we've done this summer, I anticipate there will be changes."
Meanwhile, the Ducks (and their marketing team) are joining their new conference with a bang. For their inaugural Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, Oregon busted out a massive inflatable Duck to float the White River in downtown Indianapolis.