Big Ten Football Power Rankings: Oregon Ducks Challenging Ohio State For Top Spot?
The Oregon Ducks recorded a dominating 34-13 win over the UCLA Bruins on Saturday night. Was this enough to give the Ducks the top spot in the Big Ten Power Rankings heading into Week 6?
Ohio State (Last Week: 1)
It seems boring at this point, but the Ohio State Buckeyes remain No. 1 in this week’s Big Ten power rankings. The Buckeyes waltzed into East Lansing on Saturday night and beat the Michigan State Spartans 38-7. Ohio State has won every game in the first half this season. It hasn’t been close.
Hopefully, Iowa will give them a football game next week.
Next Game: 10/5 vs. Iowa
2. Oregon Ducks (Last Week: 2)
Oregon opened up Big Ten play Saturday night with a 34-13 win over UCLA. The Ducks controlled the game from start to finish. The Oregon offensive line has produced back-to-back good performances after struggling out of the gates this season. Additionally, Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been lights out.
Oregon appears to be rounding into form right as conference play begins. Next, the Ducks host Michigan State on a short week.
Next Game: 10/4 vs. Michigan State
3. Penn State Nittany Lions (Last Week: 3)
Penn State edged out Illinois in a hard-fought 21-7 win. It was not easy sledding for the Nittany Lions but they ended up pulling out the two-touchdown win over a tough Illini team. The Penn State defense didn't allow a single point in the final three quarters.
They hold serve at number three this week.
Next Game: 10/5 vs. UCLA
4. Michigan Wolverines (Last Week: 5)
The Wolverines avoided disaster late against Minnesota. Michigan saw their 24-3 lead trimmed down to 27-24 following a Golden Gopher touchdown. On the ensuing onside kick, it appeared Minnesota had recovered and was poised to tie or take the lead late. The refs saved the day and made a very questionable offsides call to wipe the recovery away, sealing a 27-24 Michigan win.
Next Game: 10/5 at Washington
5. USC Trojans (Last Week: 6)
USC bounced back from their loss the week prior. The Trojans took down the Wisconsin Badgers 38-21 for their first-ever Big Ten conference victory. The Trojans looked to be in trouble at halftime being down 21-10. They completely dominated the 2nd half, outscoring the Badgers 28-0.
For USC, they now have to hope quarterback Miller Moss’s head injury suffered doesn’t cost him time.
Next Game: 10/5 at Minnesota
6. Indiana Hoosiers (Last Week: 7)
Indiana continues to win football games. The Hoosiers are off to a 5-0 start and find themselves at the top of the Big Ten. They took down Maryland 42-28. Indiana could even be higher on this list. They will continue to trend upwards if they keep winning football games. The Hoosiers have been one of the best stories in college football this season.
They look to clinch bowl eligibility against Northwestern.
Next Game: 10/5 at Northwestern
7. Illinois (Last Week: 4)
Illinois suffered its first loss of the season, going down 21-7 to Penn State. The Illinois defense kept them in the game, but the offense wasn’t able to generate any points after the first quarter. It was hard to drop them so far, but everyone else picked up convincing wins.
Illinois has a great opportunity to get back on track at home against Purdue following the bye week.
Next Game: 10/12 vs. Purdue
8. Rutgers (Last Week: 9)
Rutgers gave Big Ten newcomer Washington a rude welcoming gift to the conference on Friday night. The Scarlet Knights held off Washington 21-18. The Huskies missed a game-tying field goal at the end of regulation.
The Scarlet Knights improved to 4-0. Next up is a big road game at Nebraska.
Next Game: 10/5 at Nebraska
9. Nebraska (Last Week: 8)
Nebraska won a sloppy game against Purdue 28-10. The Husker's offense was stagnant most of the afternoon but turned it on late in the 3rd quarter to propel them to a win.
Nebraska drops a spot on here but probably doesn't care as they are back in the win column. Next up is undefeated Rutgers.
Next Game: 10/5 vs. Rutgers
10. Iowa (Last Week: NR)
Not much to say here. Iowa didn’t even play this week but no other Big Ten earned their way into the top ten. Congrats Hawkeyes, you hold your spot!
Next Game: 10/5 at No. 3 Ohio State
