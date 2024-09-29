Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Tez Johnson Breaks School Record vs. UCLA Bruins
The Oregon Ducks opened up Big Ten conference play with a convincing 34-13 win over the UCLA Bruins. Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson’s 11 receptions were the most ever for an Oregon receiver against UCLA.
Tez Johnson Sets Oregon Receptions Record vs. UCLA
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson was the player of the night in the Ducks 34-13 win in the Rose Bowl over UCLA. Johnson had 11 catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson caught a 52-yard strike from Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel for a touchdown in the second quarter to put the Ducks up 25-3.
Huis second touchdown reception came in the fourth quarter to put the finishing touches on the win when he caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Gabriel to put Oregon up 34-13.
The 11 receptions from Johnson in the 34-13 win were more than any Oregon Duck has ever had against the UCLA Bruins.
Johnson Continues Balling Out for Ducks
Tez Johnson has been a huge addition for the Ducks since the second he walked into the building last season. Johnson is the brother of former Ducks quarterback Bo Nix, and they each came to Oregon in 2023 after transferring—Nix from Auburn and Johnson from Troy.
In 2023, Johnson had 86 receptions for 1182 yards and 10 touchdown, and he hasn’t skipped a beat this season. So far in the 2024 season, he has 33 receptions for 311 yards and four touchdowns.
Taking a look at the history of Oregon receivers and the list of most receptions ever made in a single game, Tez Johnson’s name shows up multiple times.
Already this season in Week 1 vs. Idaho, Johnson had 12 receptions, tied for fourth in school history. He also had 12 receptions in a game last season against California. Against UCLA, it was the third time Johnson has had 11 receptions in a single game for Oregon. The other two were last season against Oregon State and Liberty.
More Oregon Records in Store for Tez Johnson?
The Oregon record for most receptions in a game is held by Samie Parker. Parker had 16 receptions in a Ducks 2003 game vs. Minnesota. Could Johnson achieve this feat this season? It’s certainly a possibility.
Johnson’s 86 receptions in 2023 were the most in a single season for an Oregon player. He just edged out his teammate Troy Franklin who had 82 receptions in 2023.
Each week that goes by, it appears that Johnson builds more chemistry with Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The sky is the limit with these two and the Oregon Ducks high-flying offense.
