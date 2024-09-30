Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Reveals Frustration In Kansas City Chiefs Loss
Former Oregon Ducks and current Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert faced off against the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and the Chargers lost 17-10. Herbert was considered questionable heading into the game with an ankle injury.
The Chiefs defense proved to be too much for a banged-up Chargers offense. Kansas City held on to win by a touchdown. The Chiefs move to to 4-0 while the Chargers fall to 2-2.
A once-promising 2-0 start for the Chargers has now turned into 2 straight losses, and the offense has scored only 10 points in each of the last two losses to the Steelers and Chiefs.
Herbert and Chargers' Offense Struggle
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert went 16 for 27 with 179 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Early on, things were clicking for Herbert and the offense. The Charger's opening drive was 10 plays, 74 yards and ended with a seven-yard touchdown pass to from Herbert to rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey. Herbert opened up completing 9 of his first 10 passes. Later in the first quarter, the Chargers tacked on another 3 points with a field goal to go up 10-0. That would be the last point they would score.
For the second straight week, the Los Angeles Chargers were held to just 10 points. Los Angeles was held scoreless in the second half for each game. What’s frustrating is that both of these games were very winnable.
Justin Herbert was shown on the Chargers bench during the loss showing frustration, an unusual sight to see the typically mild-mannered Herbert show so much emotion.
Herbert Continues to Take Hits
The Chargers' offensive line in their effort to protect Justin Herbert has been an issue of late. Coming off an aggravated ankle injury last week, Herbert was pressured all day. He was hit 10 times and sacked 2 times.
The Chargers were missing offensive tackle Joe Alt, who missed the game with a sprained MCL. The Chargers drafted Alt No. 5 overall in the 2024 NFL draft.
The good news for the Chargers is that they have a bye week before heading to Denver to play the Broncos. They need to get healthy for this losing streak to snap.
