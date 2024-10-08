Big Ten Power Rankings: Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks Competing For No. 1
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks and the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes have a date on Saturday, Oct. 12, for the top spot in the Big Ten power rankings and perhaps even the whole country. Big Ten teams are littered across the AP Poll top 25. Six teams, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Oregon, No. 4 Penn State, No. 18 Indiana, No. 23 Illinois, and No. 24 Michigan, were all in the rankings heading into week seven of the college football season.
Ohio State: 5-0 (Last Week: 1)
The Ohio State Buckeyes remain at No. 1 atop the Big Ten power rankings after yet another dominating performance in their 35-7 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Ohio State has outscored their opponents 234-30 and haven’t had to sweat for a second in their 5-0 start. Their first big test is coming up on Saturday, Oct. 12, vs. Oregon.
Next Game: Oct. 12 at No. 3 Oregon
2. Oregon Ducks: 5-0 (Last Week: 2)
The Ducks have started to hit their groove. Oregon beat up on a reeling Michigan State Spartans team 31-10 on Friday, Oct. 4, to improve their record to 5-0 and jump to No. 3 in the AP Poll.
This week, the winner of Ohio State vs. Oregon will take the No. 1 spot in the Big Ten power rankings and potentially the No. 1 spot in the country.
Next Game: Oct. 12 vs. No. 2 Ohio State
3. Penn State Nittany Lions: 5-0 (Last Week: 3)
The Penn State Nittany Lions took care of UCLA 27-11 on Saturday, Oct. 5, to improve their mark on the season to 5-0. Penn State’s defense is humming, and that is why they are a legitimate Big Ten contender.
They are comfortable playing in low-scoring defensive battles. It will be interesting to see them when they take on a USC team trying to do the opposite on Saturday.
Next Game: Oct. 12 at USC
4. Indiana Hoosiers: 6-0 (Last Week: 6)
The undefeated Indiana Hoosiers move up to No. 4 on this week’s edition of the Big Ten power rankings. The Hoosiers picked up their Big Ten-leading sixth win in a 41-24 road win over Northwestern.
What more can be said about the 6-0 Hoosiers? First-year Indiana coach Curt Cignetti has transformed a program from 3-9 a year ago to a team that has already locked up a bowl game bid in the first week of October. Indiana will enjoy their bye week before they host Nebraska.
Next Game: Oct. 19 vs. Nebraska
5. Illinois Fighting Illini: 4-1 (Last Week: 7)
Illinois took full advantage of their bye week and saw some of the top Big Ten teams above them suffer bad losses. For that, the Illini moved up to No. 5.
Next Game: Oct. 12 vs. Purdue
6. Nebraska: 5-1 (Last Week: 9)
Nebraska won a low-scoring affair against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, Oct. 5, 14-7. The Huskers didn’t score a single point in the second half, but it didn’t matter. Their defense came up huge and forced two timely turnovers to pull out the win.
They have a bye week to rest up before traveling to Bloomington to play Indiana.
Next Game: Oct. 19 at No. 18 Indiana
7. Michigan Wolverines: 4-2 (Last Week: 4)
Just as Michigan was finally reverting to its old form, they laid an egg against Washington. The Wolverines took a lead into the fourth quarter but were outscored 13-0 to end the game in a 27-17 road loss to the Huskies.
The schedule doesn’t get any easier for Michigan as they go to Illinois after their bye week on October 19. Additionally, Michigan has some questions at quarterback going forward.
Next Game: Oct. 19 at No. 23 Illinois
8. USC Trojans: 3-2 (Last Week: 5)
USC had one of their worst losses in recent memory against Minnesota, 24-17. The Trojans had the edge across the board regarding talent, but Minnesota bothered Trojans quarterback Miller Moss all day in the Gophers comeback win.
It appears that the Trojans’ kryptonite is a run-first team that wants to slow the game down. This was imminent in their loss to Michigan and again vs. Minnesota. They have to counter this somehow or they will lose again vs. Penn State.
Next Game: Oct. 12 vs. No. 4 Penn State
9. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: 4-1 (Last Week: 8)
Rutgers had a disappointing loss at the hands of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Scarlet Knights were down 14-0 at the half but continued to battle in the second half. Their defense kept them in the game, but the offense was only able to put up 7 points in the 14-7 loss, their first of the season.
It wasn't a disastrous loss by any means, so they only dropped one spot.
Next Game: Oct. 12 vs. Wisconsin
10. Minnesota: 3-3 (Last Week: NR)
Minnesota is back in the top ten after their stunning 24-17 upset of USC. Minnesota has suffered three losses this season, but two of them were right at the buzzer. They lost to UNC on a missed field goal and lost to Michigan by three after the referees wiped away a Gopher recovery on the onside kick late in the game.
Minnesota could very well be 5-1. Plus, they got one of the best wins of the weekend, earning a spot on here.
Next Game: Oct. 12 at UCLA
