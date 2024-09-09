Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks In Big Ten Power Rankings: Falling Behind Ohio State, USC, Penn State?

The Oregon Ducks are dropping in most polls and rankings after barely beating Boise State. Where do the Ducks rank in Big Ten power rankings heading into Week Three? Is Oregon falling behind Ohio State, USC and Penn State?

Cory Pappas

Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State
Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State /
Oregon Ducks fans have been waiting to see the team that was ranked No. 3 in the AP Preseason Poll. It has not happened yet. The Ducks don't look close to a National Title contender right now. Luckily for Oregon coach Dan Lanning, it is still very early and a lot can change as the season progresses.

Here are my Big Ten power rankings as we enter Week Three:

No. 1: Ohio State Buckeyes

Sept. 7, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA;Ohio State Buckeyes running back James Peoples (20) is pursued by Western Michigan Bronco
Sept. 7, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back James Peoples (20) is pursued by Western Michigan Broncos linebacker Donald Willis (15) during the second half of an NCAA Division I football game on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. / Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ohio State looks to be the team to beat in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes came into the season as the No. 2 team in the country and have looked like it through two games. Sure, they have only beaten Akron and Western Michigan, but they combined to outscore these teams 108-6. They are loaded with talent everywhere and until they show some vulnerability, they will be high on this list.

Next Game: 9/21 vs. Marshall

No. 2: USC Trojans

USC could not have asked for a better start to the 2024 season. The Trojans opened the year beating LSU and followed it up with a 48-0 win over Utah State. The biggest difference between this year and last year for USC? The defense. First-year defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn has been a superstar. I might be jumping the gun on USC early, but right now they look better than any other Big Ten behind them.

Next Game: 9/21 at Michigan

University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) runs with the ball
Sep 7, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Bowling Green Falcons at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Bowling Green 34-27. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

No. 3: Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State came into the season with high expectations. The Nittany Lions did not look good against Bowling Green on Saturday. It made it hard to put them this high. However, they did have an impressive road showing against West Virginia the previous week. It gave them a slight edge over the next team on this list. 

Next Game: 9/21 vs Kent State

No. 4: Oregon Ducks

Oregon running back Noah Whittington celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos Saturday, Sept.
Oregon running back Noah Whittington celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon could have lost each of its opening two games against Idaho and Boise State. They look like a flawed team. The offensive line has been underwhelming, to say the least. Coming into the year ranked No. 3 in the preseason AP Poll, the Ducks have dropped down to No. 9. They have the structure in place to be a great team, but they have to show it on the field. These games aren’t played on paper. 

Next Game: 9/14 at Oregon State

No. 5: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska is off to a 2-0 start for the first time in what feels like forever. The Huskers are coming off a dominating 28-10 win over Colorado. Nebraska's pass rush was all over Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. This may finally be the year Nebraska gets back to a bowl game. 

Next Game: 9/14 vs. Northern Iowa

No. 6: Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois had a nice top-20 win over No. 19 Kansas Saturday night. The Illini have been a five to eight-win team ever since coach Bret Bielema took over. I’m still not sure exactly what to make of this team yet, but a top-20 win gets you a nice boost on this list. 

Next Game: 9/14 vs. Central Michigan

No. 7: Michigan Wolverines

Michigan quarterback Jack Tuttle (13) at a timeout against Texas during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Sa
Michigan quarterback Jack Tuttle (13) at a timeout against Texas during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, September 7, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan falls way down this list after getting boat raced by Texas at home Saturday, 31-12. It was a terrible showing for the Wolverines. To be fair, Texas is a top-three team in the country, but getting blitzed off your home field warrants being No. 7 in this week’s Big Ten power rankings. Before playing Texas, Michigan also struggled with Fresno State the week prior. We will find out if this is just a bump in the road for the defending national champions as they go through the rest of the season.

Next Game: 9/14 vs. Arkansas

No. 8: Washington Huskies 

Washington is one of those teams we still don’t know if they are good or bad. After losing the national championship last season, the Huskies lost their coaching staff and nearly every starter on both sides of the ball. It’s a completely different team. Through their first two games this year, they have handled Weber State and Eastern Michigan. First-year coach Jedd Fisch and the Huskies have their first test against Washington State in the Apple Cup on Saturday.

Next Game: 9/14 vs. Washington State

No. 9: Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State picked up the first Big Ten conference win against Maryland on Saturday. The Spartans have had a disastrous couple seasons on and off the field. Since then they have hired former Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith and so far so good. The 2024 football season is off to a great start in East Lansing.

Next Game: 9/14 vs. Prairie View

No. 10: Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin has not been impressive in their opening two games. The Badgers were in battles with Western Michigan and South Dakota, but pulled out 14-point wins in both of them. Wisconsin won’t care about how they won their first two games if they can pull off a shocker against the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide this week.

Next Game: 9/14 vs. No. 4 Alabama

