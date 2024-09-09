Oregon Ducks In Big Ten Power Rankings: Falling Behind Ohio State, USC, Penn State?
Oregon Ducks fans have been waiting to see the team that was ranked No. 3 in the AP Preseason Poll. It has not happened yet. The Ducks don't look close to a National Title contender right now. Luckily for Oregon coach Dan Lanning, it is still very early and a lot can change as the season progresses.
Here are my Big Ten power rankings as we enter Week Three:
No. 1: Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State looks to be the team to beat in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes came into the season as the No. 2 team in the country and have looked like it through two games. Sure, they have only beaten Akron and Western Michigan, but they combined to outscore these teams 108-6. They are loaded with talent everywhere and until they show some vulnerability, they will be high on this list.
Next Game: 9/21 vs. Marshall
No. 2: USC Trojans
USC could not have asked for a better start to the 2024 season. The Trojans opened the year beating LSU and followed it up with a 48-0 win over Utah State. The biggest difference between this year and last year for USC? The defense. First-year defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn has been a superstar. I might be jumping the gun on USC early, but right now they look better than any other Big Ten behind them.
Next Game: 9/21 at Michigan
No. 3: Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State came into the season with high expectations. The Nittany Lions did not look good against Bowling Green on Saturday. It made it hard to put them this high. However, they did have an impressive road showing against West Virginia the previous week. It gave them a slight edge over the next team on this list.
Next Game: 9/21 vs Kent State
No. 4: Oregon Ducks
Oregon could have lost each of its opening two games against Idaho and Boise State. They look like a flawed team. The offensive line has been underwhelming, to say the least. Coming into the year ranked No. 3 in the preseason AP Poll, the Ducks have dropped down to No. 9. They have the structure in place to be a great team, but they have to show it on the field. These games aren’t played on paper.
Next Game: 9/14 at Oregon State
No. 5: Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nebraska is off to a 2-0 start for the first time in what feels like forever. The Huskers are coming off a dominating 28-10 win over Colorado. Nebraska's pass rush was all over Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. This may finally be the year Nebraska gets back to a bowl game.
Next Game: 9/14 vs. Northern Iowa
No. 6: Illinois Fighting Illini
Illinois had a nice top-20 win over No. 19 Kansas Saturday night. The Illini have been a five to eight-win team ever since coach Bret Bielema took over. I’m still not sure exactly what to make of this team yet, but a top-20 win gets you a nice boost on this list.
Next Game: 9/14 vs. Central Michigan
No. 7: Michigan Wolverines
Michigan falls way down this list after getting boat raced by Texas at home Saturday, 31-12. It was a terrible showing for the Wolverines. To be fair, Texas is a top-three team in the country, but getting blitzed off your home field warrants being No. 7 in this week’s Big Ten power rankings. Before playing Texas, Michigan also struggled with Fresno State the week prior. We will find out if this is just a bump in the road for the defending national champions as they go through the rest of the season.
Next Game: 9/14 vs. Arkansas
No. 8: Washington Huskies
Washington is one of those teams we still don’t know if they are good or bad. After losing the national championship last season, the Huskies lost their coaching staff and nearly every starter on both sides of the ball. It’s a completely different team. Through their first two games this year, they have handled Weber State and Eastern Michigan. First-year coach Jedd Fisch and the Huskies have their first test against Washington State in the Apple Cup on Saturday.
Next Game: 9/14 vs. Washington State
No. 9: Michigan State Spartans
Michigan State picked up the first Big Ten conference win against Maryland on Saturday. The Spartans have had a disastrous couple seasons on and off the field. Since then they have hired former Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith and so far so good. The 2024 football season is off to a great start in East Lansing.
Next Game: 9/14 vs. Prairie View
No. 10: Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin has not been impressive in their opening two games. The Badgers were in battles with Western Michigan and South Dakota, but pulled out 14-point wins in both of them. Wisconsin won’t care about how they won their first two games if they can pull off a shocker against the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide this week.
Next Game: 9/14 vs. No. 4 Alabama
