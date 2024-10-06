Ducks Digest

Sean Payton Addresses Fiery Sideline Exchange With Bo Nix: 'My Love Language'

Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix and Denver coach Sean Payton had a fiery sideline exchange after the former Oregon Duck failed to connect on a deep pass to rookie (and fellow former Oregon Duck) wide receiver Troy Franklin. Payton addressed the eye-catching conversation after the game.

Bri Amaranthus

Sep 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates the win over against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix and coach Sean Payton had a fiery sideline exchange during the third quarter of the Broncos 34-18 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Watch the video below.

The former Oregon Duck and his coach had the heated moment after Nix failed to connect on a deep pass to rookie (and fellow former Oregon Duck) wide receiver Troy Franklin. Franklin also displayed frustration after the play.

After the game, Payton revealed what happened.

"Yea, it's part of the deal," Payton shrugged. "There is still a little bit of Ferris Bueller in (Bo Nix) that we've got to get rid of. I love him to death. Sometimes it's my love language."

The reaction across social media and sports analysts is generally positive about the moment. Most agree that it looked like two competitors in a heated moment - and not a sign of something deeper or mistrust. Payton also has a history of tense sideline moments with former Denver quarterback Russell Wilson.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton calls a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James S
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton calls a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Nix threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns with a 70.4 completion percentage in the win over AFC West foe Raiders. Nix also scored a rushing touchdown to become the first Broncos rookie quarterback in franchise history to have two touchdown passes, one rushing touchdown and no interceptions in a single game.

The victory is Denver's third-straight win as the Broncos move to 3-2, trailing only the 4-0 Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

Before the season started, Oregon coach Dan Lanning revealed why he believes Nix will be successful in the NFL.

"I'm gonna miss the person. He's a special individual. He's as good of a person as I've ever met," Lanning said about Nix to Colin Cowherd. "His wife Izzy is unbelievable. He came here with a different level of maturity, already married. I felt like we had another coach in the building." 

Oregon ducks Bo Nix and coach Dan Lanning embrace before the game against Oregon State at Autzen Stadium
Oregon Ducks Bo Nix and coach Dan Lanning embrace before the game against Oregon State at Autzen Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. / Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

"What separates Bo is how much time he puts in to work," Lanning continued. "He watches more film than coaches. There's no one that's going to step on the field more prepared than Bo. And then the way he practices every day, the level of intensity. His commitment to being great, it really kind of spread throughout our program."  

Despite the sideline spat, Nix seems to be settling in with the Broncos. In five games this season, Nix has totaled 660 passing yards and four touchdowns with a 60. 1 completion percentage. The win

Also, Payton has a proven track record of producing dynamic results with multiple quarterbacks, notably winning a Super Bowl with Drew Brees for the New Orleans Saints.The Broncos selected Nix with the No. 12 overall pick. It's the first time ever coach Payton drafted a quarterback in the first two rounds of the draft in his career.

Next up, Nix and the Broncos will face another former Oregon quarterback in Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 1:05 p.m. PT.

