Biggest Injury Questions For Oregon Ducks Before Northwestern Matchup

As the Oregon Ducks prepare to face the Northwestern Wildcats on the road, how healthy is Oregon coach Dan Lanning's team? Here are the biggest injury questions for the Ducks ahead of Saturday's matchup.

Charlie Viehl

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
As the Oregon Ducks are set to face off against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, what will the availability reports look like for both teams?

Oregon quarterback Austin Novosad was "Questionable" before the Ducks' beatdown of Oklahoma State, and he was held out of the game. Additionally, defensive back Theran Johnson has not appeared in a game yet for the Ducks after transferring to Oregon from Northwestern in the offseason.

Ducks coach Dan Lanning typically keeps injury news close to the vest, but here are the latest injury updates before Oregon takes on Northwestern.

Oregon Ducks Austin Novosad injury quarterback Theran Johnson Kawika Rogers Evan Stewart Dan Lanning Northwestern Wildcat
Oregon quarterback Austin Novosad speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Austin Novosad, Quarterback

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is the team's starter, but fans were surprised to see backup quarterback Austin Novosad listed as "Questionable" on the Ducks' avaiability report before facing Oklahoma State.

During the week, Lanning revealed that Novosad's injury is not a serious one.

"Yeah, more precautionary, probably than anything. I think Austin can go, but his lat has been bothering him a little bit. He's been able to practice, but we're just trying to limit him and get him in a position where he can go again," Lanning said.

Theran Johnson, Defensive Back

Oregon defensive back Theran Johnson joined the Ducks before the 2025 season after spending four years at Northwestern. Johnson was listed as "Questionable" before the game against Oklahoma State, but the Northwestern transfer did not see the field.

Johnson has not appeared in a game yet for Oregon, but will he make his return against his former team?

Kawika Rogers, Offensive Lineman

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Kawika Rogers (73) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Kawika Rogers (73) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oregon offensive lineman Kawika Rogers played in the season opener for the Ducks, but he was "Out" against Oklahoma State. Before facing off against the Cowboys, Lanning seemed cautiously optimistic around Rogers' status:

"Kawika, we're still figuring out where he's at. He's moving around today, ankle deal. But I think he could be back on Saturday, may not be," Lanning said.

Will Rogers make his return on Saturday?

Trey McNutt, Defensive Back

Freshman defensive back Trey McNutt was expected to make an early impact at Oregon before he broke his leg in fall camp. The Ducks are hopeful that McNutt can return to the Ducks' secondary at some point in 2025.

Evan Stewart, Wide Receiver

Oregon star wide receiver Evan Stewart suffered a knee injury in the offseason, and his status for the regular season remains unclear. Before the season started, Lanning was asked about Stewart's potential return, but the Ducks coach would not put a timeline on the wide receiver's recovery.

Northwestern Injury Updates

Northwestern head coach David Braun speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay
Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Northwestern head coach David Braun speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

During the week, Northwestern coach David Braun confirmed that star running back Cam Porter suffered a season-ending injury against Western Illinois. In addition to missing Porter, Northwestern had the following eight players out for the Wildcats' win over Western Illinois in week 2.

  • Frank Covey IV, running back
  • Damon Walter, defensive back
  • Tyler Kielmeyer, tight end
  • Nathaniel Campbell, linebacker
  • Jace Borcherding, offensive lineman
  • Jack Bailey, offensive lineman
  • Caden O'Rourke, defensive lineman
  • Migo Jackson, defensive lineman

Published
Charlie Viehl
